Angie Keenan, left, and Nancy Swan, right, guest service representatives at Nothing Bundt Cakes, take cake orders Thursday during the grand opening of the new shop in Grand Junction at 2536 Rimrock Ave., Suite 300.
From left, Erin and Christie Gordon, owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes, at the shop during the grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 11.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Christie Gordon, co-owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, staffs the counter during the grand opening of the shop on Thursday.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Photo by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Angie Keenan, left, and Nancy Swan, right, guest service representatives at Nothing Bundt Cakes, take cake orders Thursday during the grand opening of the new shop in Grand Junction at 2536 Rimrock Ave., Suite 300.
Opening a new cake store can be the sweetest of times for a business owner.
For the Gordons, doing so together as a family is the icing on top.
John, his wife Christie and their daughter Erin are the co-owners of the newest branch of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Grand Junction at 2536 Rimrock Ave. Suite 300. The bakery soft-opened to the public Oct. 23 and hosted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning, officially marking its entrance as the newest place for delectables in the dessert.
“We’ve been working on it for a little over a year, so being able to open our doors was really exciting,” Erin said. “The brand itself brings so much joy, so being able to bring that joy to our hometown has been a lot of fun. We’ve had a pretty good reception so far from people in the valley.”
Prior to Oct. 23, all Nothing Bundt Cakes stores in Colorado were on the Front Range.
“Some of them have been to a Nothing Bundt Cakes before and some of them haven’t, so being able to see people excited about not having to take a long drive or people who take their first bite of the cake, bringing that to this community, especially in a pandemic, is great.”
What Nothing Bundt Cakes brings to the Grand Valley, Erin said, is unequaled cake variety.
“You can come and get an everyday cake, a birthday cake, some other celebration, it’s very well-versed,” she said. “We can pretty much do anything. There’s a lot of grab-and-go cakes, and there’s individual-sized as well as 8-inch and 10-inch cakes that can get decorated. We have over 40 decorations, everything hand-crafted and done in-house, so it’s a very home-feeling type of store.”
All day today, Nothing Bundt Cakes is hosting its HopeWest Benefit Day, in which 20% of sales will be donated to the nonprofit to assist them with their care for those facing serious illness and grief.
“We wanted to partner with someone who has similar values to ours and we’ve supported HopeWest as a family for quite a few years now for everything that they do for the community,” Erin said. “We wanted to partner with them and we hope to partner with more people in the future, as well.”
On Saturday, up to 300 free Confetti Bundtlets cakes will be given out to guests.