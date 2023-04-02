Eve Lieberman, the executive director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), will serve as the keynote speaker at the Western Colorado Economic Summit later this month.
Lieberman was appointed to her role by Gov. Jared Polis and began the job Jan. 2 of this year. OEDIT supports local and regional business development across Colorado through financial and educational programs.
Before becoming the executive director of OEDIT, Lieberman was Polis’ chief policy adviser and legislative counselor. She also served as Polis’ chief of staff when he served in U.S. Congress.
“We are thrilled to have Eve Lieberman as this year’s keynote speaker and look forward to her insight regarding the future of Western Colorado’s economy,” said Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) Executive Director Curtis Englehart.
The Western Colorado Economic Summit will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom.
During her keynote address, Lieberman will share her insights on the state’s current economic landscape, how trends are shifting OEDIT’s role in advancing economic growth across Colorado and how Western Slope businesses can benefit from OEDIT programming.
“The spirit of the Western Slope is evident in its increasingly diversified economy,” said Lieberman in GJEP’s press release about her keynote address.
“From sectors like energy and natural resources to agriculture and outdoor recreation to advanced manufacturing, technology and health care, the culture and the economy are deeply tied to the region’s geography and strong work ethic. I look forward to discussing current economic trends and the ways that OEDIT and the state can support continued economic development in this important part of Colorado.”
Breakout sessions throughout the day will address topics such as the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act’s potential impacts on the region, some of GJEP’s recent wins in recruiting businesses that relocated or expanded to the Grand Valley and how the organization can grow those recruiting efforts moving forward, and “building a strong foundation in strategies for trafficking, maintaining and engaging the workforce” of the Western Slope.
Housing and transportation will also be discussed.
“We have seen great momentum over the last several months, and we are optimistic that it will continue,” Englehart said. “The Western Colorado Economic Summit allows us to celebrate our collaborative success and inform attendees about key economic development topics that affect us all.”