It was an ad that caught Dave Snapp’s eye with a picture perfect question.
“Do you know how many rolls of film go through your community every day?” the ad asked from the pages of The Daily Sentinel.
Well, he did not. But it was 1985 and even in Grand Junction, which was still reeling from Exxon’s pullout three years before, he figured there had to be plenty of shutterbugs in want of one-hour photo processing.
“We thought we were sitting in tall cotton,” Dave said with a laugh.
So Dave and Tina Snapp invested in a film processor and a printer built by a French company and opened Snap Photo on June 3, 1985.
Everyone thought the Snapps named their business after themselves, but truly, they didn’t, Tina said. It was simply convenient photography terminology.
Their small storefront was squeezed into a slot on Main Street where the Mesa Theater box office is located now, and every last nickel the couple had was in the cash drawer for their first day of business.
Tina figured they would last six months, recalled Dave as his wife rolled her eyes but nodded her head.
The first 2½ years were a struggle, but they made it through and kept going as equipment changed and digital swept in and the business moved to 137 N. Fifth St.
“This has been our life for 35 years,” Tina said.
And now that life has new developments as Snap Photo closes today.
The Snapps processed their last roll of film — yes, real film is still available — on Friday, and since then they have been at the shop waiting for customers to pick up their orders.
Before COVID-19 changed the world, the Snapps had mostly committed to retiring in 2020. The past several months cemented the decision and Snap Photo’s June 3 anniversary seemed like good date to move on, they said.
And as customers recently have come into Snap Photo, the Snapps realized that it may be the last time they see and visit with some of them. “I get emotional,” Tina said.
“They’ve always been an anchor downtown,” said David Bailey, curator of history for the Museums of Western Colorado. “It’s sad to see them go.”
Since Bailey joined the museum in the 1990s, he has taken quite a number of historical photos to Snap Photo for restoration, enhancement or to have an enlargement made for an exhibit.
“They’ve always been a big asset,” Bailey said.
Photos printed at Snap Photo can be found in homes and businesses all around the Grand Valley, said Christopher Tomlinson, who has been a photographer for the Sentinel for 36 years.
“It’s certainly a testament to the quality of their work,” he said. “As soon as they opened, it was a big deal for photographers.
“A quality printing place was like gold to us.”
Along with having the standard size prints made at Snap Photo, “I’ve asked for some really weird things.
“A print that was less than 12 inches high and 4 feet long — they have no problem with that,” Tomlinson said.
Dave and Tina Snapp also are just wonderful, down-to-earth people, he said. “It’s hard to get in and out of the store, because you want to sit and talk.”
But one time Tomlinson did get in and out rather quickly was while covering Snap Photo’s “Crane Day” in 2007.
The downtown parking garage was being built next door to Snap Photo and one day, about 30 seconds after Tina had parked their car in front of the shop and walked inside, a crane working on the project fell, smashing into the car.
“That disrupted business immensely,” Dave said. Everything was cordoned off and OSHA had to investigate. It turned out the crane operator was a customer.
So that was rough spot, but something else that most folks likely thought was rough for Snap Photo — transitioning to digital — wasn’t so bad.
“We embraced digital,” Dave said. “It has been our friend.”
Learning color theory and how to make corrections was harder, and besides, digital allowed for easier hijinks, he said.
Turning hair green and swapping out facial features in passport photos or reducing a fisherman’s grand catch to a 2-pound bit with fins, those things were irresistible and it never got old to see customers’ reactions ... except for the fisherman. “He was not impressed with me,” Dave said.
But for the most part, “we had a lot of fun over the years,” he said.
Frequent customers at times cracked open the shop’s front door just enough to toss a roll of film over the counter. The Snapps also had canisters of film thrown through their car’s open windows while they sat at stop lights. An hour or so later, the photographer would show up at Snap Photo to look at prints.
While film has experienced a resurgence of late, the Snapps made it their business to keep up with the times, offering copy work, canvas prints, slide scanning and converting VHS tapes to digital.
Snap Photo also became the place for passport photos both for the U.S. and other countries. Each country has its own specs for its passports, and the Snapps purposefully became familiar with them.
From passport photos to everyday prints, they wanted to get it right for the customer the first time, Tina said.
The reason their prints are better than those found elsewhere is because they wet print, which means a photo is processed into the paper, so it’s of greater quality and lasts longer, Tina said.
Ink print, which is commonly found and prints a photo on top of the paper, can’t match it, she said.
Fortunately, M.J. Thomas Photography, 721 N. 12th St., has purchased Snap Photo’s machines and will offer photo printing services beginning June 15.
“We’re glad it’s staying in town and our customers will be taken care of,” Tina said.
As for the Snapps, “we have to learn to relax,” she said.
And Dave admitted that he needs a new left knee. After that is taken care of, they want to go camping and stay until they are tired of camping, which might be never.
They also want to ride their ATVs and play in the desert and go north when it’s hot, south when it’s cold and see parts of the U.S. they’ve never seen before, they said.
The Snapps will still be around Grand Junction, though, and have an office where they will continue to offer services such as VHS to DVD conversion, slide scanning and print scanning by appointment only (call 241-9425).
“But if we’re off playing, we’re off playing,” Dave said.