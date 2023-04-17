The grand opening for the Olathe Business Cultivator is set for April 27 from 2:30-4:40 p.m. The new business cultivator center at 300 Hap Court.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Colorado State Director Armanda Valdez will be in attendance to provide remarks on the center’s opening.
The Olathe Business Cultivator is a program that will provide the extensive regional business services of Region 10 League of Economic Assistance and Planning (LEAP), including access to capital, low-cost training, no-cost consulting and tax credit administration.
Support for the new Olathe Business Cultivator project has been provided by the USDA Rural Development program, Montrose County, the Town of Olathe, the Montrose County Housing Authority, the Gates Family Foundation, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) and the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
One of the first events that the center will host is Demystifying Entrepreneurship, presented by the University Colorado Leeds School of Business Deming Center for Entrepreneurship. This two-day course, taught by entrepreneur and award-winning Leeds School of Business professor Erick Mueller, provides an introduction to entrepreneurship and is geared toward anyone considering launching their own business or improving their existing small business.
Demystifying Entrepreneurship aims to impart a framework and toolkit in its participants in order for them to develop sought-after products and services, avoid pitfalls and succeed at entrepreneurship.
“Our workshops target the areas that traditionally have fewer programs in place to support the education of current and potential business owners. The goal is for each Colorado community to see an increase of people starting and growing their ventures, leading to job creation and a higher quality of life throughout Colorado,” Mueller said in a Region 10 LEAP press release. “We are thrilled to bring CU’s expertise to Montrose and Delta to elevate entrepreneurship, innovation, and help drive economic vitality and quality of life.”