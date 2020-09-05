The old Grand Junction Athletic Club building has been empty for about a decade but, by next year, it will be a second home for patients seeking a healthier lifestyle.
Renee Williams and her husband — with the help of a team of fellow medical professionals, architects and construction workers — want to transform the long-vacant building into a center for medical help and health coaching.
The 35,000-square-foot structure at 2515 Foresight Circle is being partially renovated and will open as Foresight Wellness LLC in February 2021.
“People are all about symptom management when it comes to pain and inflammation, but we need to go to the roots of those causes and fix those,” said Williams, a health coach.
One day, a few years ago, she was driving past the building when a voice in her head kept saying to buy it, she said. That’s when Williams pulled into the nearby Barnes and Noble parking lot and went over the situation in her head before convincing her husband, Dr. Nathan Williams, an anesthesiologist, to hop on board.
Eventually, physicians with Colorado West Otolaryngologists and ReGenesis Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Center also joined.
The property was bought for $1.75 million and the renovation will cost around $4 million, Williams said.
She envisions the business as a hub for personal and communal health.
Not only will patients learn how to better take care of themselves or receive whatever treatment they desire, but also develop a communal bond to help one another.
The sunlight pouring in from the atrium, on-site restaurant and plants on the walls will help achieve that, she added.
In order to do that, though, the property needed a massive makeover, thus the major investment in renovations.
“It’s a unique building because it was primarily used for racquetball and basketball courts, so there was no need for windows,” said Michael Oney, an architect on the project. “Now it’s an office building.”
A major feature of the construction is raising the roof for windows and cutting windows in, Oney said.
The building also needs new plumbing and electricity and half of it needs a second floor, Oney added.
All of this was made more difficult by the fact no one — the city nor previous tenants — could find the blueprints to the building, making the job difficult for Marquez Construction Co. and its owner, Eric Marquez.
“We found out that, in construction terms, that it’s four different buildings,” Marquez said. “There were three additions to it, so we had to do our own inventory and measurements. We did all of that in January 2019 with no heat.”
But everyone involved agreed that the hard work will pay off when it opens.
As Williams said, sacrifice reaps blessings. Finding the source of pain and discomfort in patients and coaching them into a better lifestyle is her passion.
“People are in their 40s and are diagnosed with arthritis and they’re just given anti-inflammatory and pain medication,” she said.
“Pain is your body trying to communicate with you. You don’t have to live with pain, you don’t have to end up in a nursing home. We’re trying to teach people that you can have a different outcome.”