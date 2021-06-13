The former City Market building at First Street and Rood Avenue has reportedly found a buyer.
Mike Park of Coldwell Baker Commercial Prime Properties said Friday that the building is now under contract with an unidentified buyer.
Park said he is no longer involved with the sale and the buyer has their own agent.
“In this business a lot of things are very, very tight lipped and this is one of them,” Park said of the identity of the buyer.
The building itself, located at 200 Rood Ave., is about 60,000 square feet and the total parcel is just under five acres. The building last sold for $3.6 million in 1990.
The grocery store was closed in Jan. 2019 by its parent corporation, Cincinnati-based grocery chain Kroger, which cited declining revenue as the reason for the closure.