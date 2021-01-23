Temperatures are falling in Western Colorado this weekend, and so is snow. That’s good news for local outdoor businesses.
There’s low snowpack in areas such as Powderhorn Mountain Resort and cross-country ski trails on Grand Mesa. So the weather is expected to provide some relief.
“We’ve seen some flurries already and it looks like we’re entering a 10-day stretch with some snow,” said Ryan Robinson, marketing and sales director for Powderhorn.
The mesa is under a winter weather advisory until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a good chance of snow through at least Tuesday, as well.
Powderhorn’s base depth is around 13 inches, Robinson said. That’s well below the average of about 33 inches. But the resort is still operating thanks to its snowmaking project.
This stretch of snow in the thick of the season is only going to help the resort.
“Snowfall drives visitation,” Robinson said. “It’s wonderful to see when storms hit.”
The Grand Mesa Nordic Council oversees cross-country ski trails in the area.
Joe Ramey, president of the council, said the snowpack is around three feet, but all trails are open.
Lately, he has seen temperatures in the 30s but the snow hasn’t melted much, if at all. If the snowfall reaches two or three feet, employees might make obstacle courses for kids.
“We’re under winter weather advisory so we won’t be able to send anyone out to groom the trails, but we will as soon as we can,” Ramey said. “It’s not the big, huge dump that we’re all waiting for. But, we’ll take it.”
In the Grand Valley, Grand Junction could experience rain and snow showers through Tuesday. The weather will dry up by that night and through Thursday. In that period, highs will hover in the mid-40s and lows in the mid to high teens.