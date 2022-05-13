Today is Bonnie Davis’ final day serving as the executive director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber announced this week that Davis will step away from the role and, in the coming weeks, Jessica Burford will assume the position.
Burford has been involved with Palisade Chamber affairs for several years, most recently being voted onto the chamber’s board of directors. Burford has served as Palisade’s Ambassador Committee leader, Networking Lunches coordinator and volunteered at last year’s Peach Festival for more than 18 hours.
Burford’s first day as executive director will be June 6.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of a community that has always been near and dear to my heart and help strengthen relationships across the valley,” Burford said in a statement. “Palisade has so much to offer, and the chamber is well poised to support the community’s continued prosperity. It’s an exciting time to be part of this thriving little town.”
Burford’s hiring is a quick filling of one of the Grand Valley’s more important roles from a financial perspective, as Palisade hosts an array of events throughout the year that bring in visitors from around Colorado. The next major event in Palisade — the first with Burford serving as the chamber’s executive director — is the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival, slated for June 10-12.
Davis believes Burford’s hiring will ensure a smooth transition between directors.
“What makes me feel confident in leaving is that I will be passing the responsibility to a longtime supporter and passionate volunteer of the chamber,” Davis said in the chamber’s statement.
“I have enjoyed my time here as the executive director and getting to be a real part of the wonderful Palisade community. There are so many incredible things going on in this town and the community is so special. It is hard to leave a town that has been so welcoming to me as a newbie.”
The chamber’s current assistant director, Natalie Shievelbein, will serve as interim executive director through June 5.