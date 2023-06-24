American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition have selected the Palisade Sunday Farmers Market as a participant in this year’s 15th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration — and as a candidate to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.

The 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration started June 19 and lasts through Sept. 18. This celebration is the only annual ranking of top farmers markets in the U.S. as voted on by the public.

