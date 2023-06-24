People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and to roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and to roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
Riley King / Special to the Sentinel
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
Riley King / Special to the Sentinel
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
Riley King / Special to the Sentinel
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
Riley King / Special to the Sentinel
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
Riley King / Special to the Sentinel
People flocked to the Palisade Farmers Market to show for farm-fresh produce, crafts, snacks and treats and roam Third and Main streets on Sunday, June 18. The farmers market is open every Sunday into October. The Palisade Farmers Market is also a participant in the 15th Annual America's Farmers Market Celebration and has a chance to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition have selected the Palisade Sunday Farmers Market as a participant in this year’s 15th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration — and as a candidate to take home a piece of its $15,000 prize pool.
The 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration started June 19 and lasts through Sept. 18. This celebration is the only annual ranking of top farmers markets in the U.S. as voted on by the public.