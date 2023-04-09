Valley Fruit and Wine Shop 040423
Valley Fruit and Wine Shop at 757 Elberta Ave. in Palisade has been purchased by Laura and James Sanders, who also own the nearby Peach Shack and the old St. Kathryn’s Winery.

In 2007, Laura and James Sanders bought their first plot of land in Palisade: eight acres of farmland that had been owned by the Herman family, some of the town’s most prolific produce growers and sellers.

The married couple, who own and operate Palisade Peach Shack, near the Interstate 70 exit 42 interchange, recently purchased another eight-acre plot of land from the Hermans — the Valley Fruit and Wine Shop at 757 Elberta Ave. and the land behind it — to give them three properties along the gateway to Palisade from I-70, along with the shack and the former St. Kathryn’s Winery right across the street.