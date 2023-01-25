VinCo winners

COURTESY PHOTO

Officials and award winners from the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology annual VinCO Conference gather at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Pictured left to right state Rep. Matt Soper, Jayme Henderson, Steve Steese, Doug Caskey, Dallas Black, Kyle Schlacter and Cassidee Shull.

The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) held its annual VinCO Conference — the region’s premier grape growing and winemaking conference — last week at the Grand Junction Convention Center.

The conference featured 20 speakers from around the country, panel discussions, educational wine tastings and more than 25 seminars.