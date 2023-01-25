Officials and award winners from the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology annual VinCO Conference gather at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Pictured left to right state Rep. Matt Soper, Jayme Henderson, Steve Steese, Doug Caskey, Dallas Black, Kyle Schlacter and Cassidee Shull.
The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology (CAVE) held its annual VinCO Conference — the region’s premier grape growing and winemaking conference — last week at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
The conference featured 20 speakers from around the country, panel discussions, educational wine tastings and more than 25 seminars.
“This unique conference brings together winemakers and grape growers from all over the country,” CAVE Executive Director Cassidee Shull said in a press release. “It gives attendees the opportunity to learn and collaborate towards improving and expanding Colorado’s thriving wine industry.”
The VinCO Conference also featured CAVE’s annual Awards of Excellence ceremony.
■ Palisade’s Dallas Black was chosen as the 2022 Grape Grower of the Year.
■ Jayme Henderson and Steve Steese of Hotchkiss won the 2022 Winery of the Year Award.
■ Longtime Colorado Wine Industry Development Board Executive Director Doug Caskey was chosen as the 2022 Friend of the Colorado Wine Industry. “It was an incredible privilege to honor these pillars of our community during this year’s wine industry awards banquet,” Shull said.
grape grower of the year
Black began growing grapes in Palisade in 2001 after he began working during the summer at Bookcliff Vineyards under Kaibab Sauvage, assisting with all aspects of grape growing.
The next year, Sauvage formed Colorado Vineyard Specialists and selected Black to work for that company, as well, to learn the technical components of vineyard installation there.
In 2004, Black and his family planted two acres of grapes at their Palisade home.
The vineyard continues to produce Zinfandel grapes to this day, serving as one of the few Zinfandel plantings in Colorado.
Black returned to Colorado Vineyard Specialists in 2011 and has since worked his way up to foreman, overseeing 14 employees who farm 70 acres of vineyard and 17 acres of tree fruit.
winery of the year
Henderson and Steese left the Denver culinary scene in 2017 after working as wine directors, sommelier, mixologists, restaurant managers and beverage directors at establishments such as Shanahan’s Steakhouse, Barolo Grill, Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro, Coohills and Cru Wine Bar.
The two made their way to Hotchkiss and opened the Storm Cellar, which has since become known for its minimal intervention in the winery, temperature-controlled fermentations, whole-cluster pressing, and careful and meticulous blending.
The Storm Cellar has won numerous awards for its high-elevation white and rosé wines.