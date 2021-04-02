To his parents, Dylan Hazelhurst was the son who picked up garbage on the ground as a small gesture to protect animals and their habitats. He was a go-kart racer, skydiver, motocross racer and one-time bull rider. He had a massive collection of National Geographic magazines in his library, and he was the kid who brought cockroaches into the house to feed his reptiles.
He was the life of the party and the guy who earned the love and trust of Fred, a self-mutilating, 45-year-old parrot who was lonely after leaving its aging owners.
To his parents, Dylan was also the son who always called them on the road and told them when he’d arrived at his destination. Until the one night he didn’t.
Jeff and Debbie Hazelhurst knew something was wrong the night of Feb. 4. Dylan was on his way to Las Vegas to visit his newly opened second location of his exotic animal store, Crocodile Reef. Debbie and Jeff hadn’t heard from Dylan, so they called the Nevada State Highway Patrol. A 39-year-old woman had driven the wrong way on Interstate 15 for eight miles, before colliding with Dylan’s van, killing both of them just 30 minutes outside the city. Dylan’s black Labrador, Achilles, and German shorthair pointer, Annie, also perished in the accident, as did Fred the parrot. Dylan’s third dog, Sienna, somehow survived the wreckage unscathed.
Since their son’s death, Debbie and Jeff Hazelhurst go to Crocodile Reef in Grand Junction’s Mesa Mall at 6 a.m. every day, feeding and caring for the animals their son cherished before he died at age 30. Dylan opened the store in May 2020 with an animal exhibit and retail store, also offering custom aquarium and cage builds.
Dylan’s love of all animals could be seen in his pets and the animals in the store that included a three-foot-long lizard, two wallabies, an 85-pound tortoise and many more animals that people would travel from all over to see.
“We’ve all had friends or acquaintances that have lost their kids at a young age. I can tell you it’s the biggest hurt in the world,” Debbie said. “We have something to go to that Dylan loved so much and keeps us connected to him. It keeps us going.”
For Dylan’s parents, every lizard habitat they clean and every vegetable they feed to a reptile is helping them keep their son’s legacy alive. The couple decided to close the Las Vegas location, and they helped make sure all those animals found new homes with other individuals or stores. Meanwhile, with the help of two other employees, Jeff and Debbie are keeping Grand Junction’s Crocodile Reef — and their son’s dream — afloat.
The Hazelhursts said the community is beyond supportive; during the week they closed Crocodile Reef directly after Dylan’s death, people were calling and stopping by constantly, asking when it would re-open.
“It is a huge commitment,” Debbie said. “Where it will go in the future, we don’t know yet. We keep going every day because of his animals. We will never let anything happen to his animals. Ever.”
Just as he did with every child that came into Crocodile Reef, Dylan loved to educate his parents about the proper care of his sharks, toucan, macaw, guinea pigs, ferrets, turtles, snakes and lizards.
A graduate of Fruita Monument High School, Dylan worked at a saltwater tank fish company, and he serviced tanks and ponds to keep them clean and self-sustaining before opening the Mesa Mall Crocodile Reef store.
“We knew early on Dylan had this unique relationship with animals, and he demonstrated that, and it didn’t matter what species, what family, what region,” Jeff said. “The thing that I’ve always admired about Dylan is he was truly an animal. He could take any animal and earn that animal’s trust.”
Jeff and Debbie have been married for 31 years, and Jeff recently retired from his sales position at Western Slope Auto.
“Dylan was constantly trying to pry me away to live his dream with him and we finally did,” Jeff said. “The only thing I regret is not doing it sooner.”
Debbie started working at Crocodile Reef full-time after leaving her bookkeeper role at Bookcliff Gardens last October. One thing she had to immediately overcome: her fear of spiders.
Debbie recalled Dylan saying to her, “Mom, if you’re going to work here, you have to be able to pick up the tarantula.”
Terrified, Debbie let the tarantula crawl on her, but under the encouraging supervision of her son, she gradually became comfortable handling the giant spider.
Since Dylan’s death, the Hazelhursts have heard from folks all over the country about how their son impacted their lives through his sheer passion for educating others about exotic creatures, their habitats and environmental concerns for their species.
One Aspen woman told the Hazelhursts that “Dylan was a cross between Steve Irwin and Ace Ventura.” A high school friend of Dylan’s recounted the time Dylan took him scorpion hunting on the outskirts of Phoenix, his eyes lighting up like a little kid whenever he’d catch one. Another friend said that Dylan would call her every day during her son’s cancer treatment, just to make sure she was OK.
A memorial service for Dylan was held March 13 at the Las Colonias Amphitheater, where the Grand Junction community support deeply touched them. “We can’t help but thank the community because our community loved our son and loved Crocodile Reef,” Debbie said.
“If there’s anything I’ve learned from Dylan, it’s to get up every day with a purpose, get up every day with a smile,” Jeff said.