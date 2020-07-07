Businesses face many uncertainties in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Mesa County Health Department, the law firm Hoskin Farina & Kampf and The Daily Sentinel to educate companies on how to wade through these uncharted waters.
The Mesa County Variance Protection Plan will stream five pre-recorded webinars at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, starting Wednesday and running through Aug. 12.
Each will cover a different topic such as business liability, myths and facts of the pandemic and employee protection, according to a chamber news release.
“As we look at this from a business perspective, the last thing we want is to go backwards,” said Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “We want to minimize cases so that we can reopen.”
Businesses will receive a star rating from Mesa County Public Health for following the state and county orders.
Businesses that achieve five stars will be featured in The Daily Sentinel and other local media.
Each webinar will be recorded and posted on the chamber website (gjchamber.org) for anyone who misses the live stream, and a written summary will be published in The Daily Sentinel.