Peaches bring taste of Palisade to Fruita Farmers Market

  • Updated
Growing up in Palisade, Deanna Calhoon usually had the mentality that Fruita represented rivalry, partially because of their high school sports teams and partially because they’re two agricultural communities bookending Grand Junction to the east and west.

fruita farmers market 2.jpg

The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.

On Saturday morning, however, Calhoon, now the owner of Palisade-based Pothook Farms, found a sense of peace and comfort from being in Fruita.

fruita farmers market.jpg

The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.
mt garfield peaaches.jpg

Peaches from Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetable
bookcliff gardens peaches.jpg

Peaches from Bookcliff Gardens.
palisade peach shack sarah noble and bree bell.jpg

Sarah Noble and Bree Bell mind the Palisade Peach Shack stand at the Fruita Farmers Market, Saturday.
fruita farmers market 4.jpg

The Fruita Farmers Market is held every Saturday.

