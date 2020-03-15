Mesa County saw double-digit gains in per capita income between 2014 and 2018, but still lags behind state averages, ranking in the lower half of Colorado counties.
A report recently released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Mesa County’s per capita income grew from $39,987 to $44,935 between 2014 and 2018, a growth of 12.4%. However, the state’s per capita income grew 15.3% in that time and sat at $58,436 in 2018.
During that span, Mesa County’s rank across the 64 counties in the state grew from 39th in 2014 to 37th in 2018, but dropped as low as 44th in 2016, according to the report.
Mesa County was one of 11 in western Colorado to sit at less than 80% of the state’s per capita income. The county’s income was 76.8% of the state’s. Montrose County was at 68.3% of the state’s per capita income while Delta County was at 66.5%
In a 10-year span between 2008 and 2018, Mesa County had a per capita wage increase of 17% while the state grew 36.9% and the U.S. increased 33.1%. Mesa County’s growth ranked 57th in the state over that decade.
Local business officials say the growth in wages is encouraging, but hope to close the gap between the county and the state in the coming years.
“It’s still too low and significantly lower than the rest of the state,” Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said of the income level. “It continues to improve though.”
Brown noted that there is a lot of positive growth in Mesa County and she’s seeing global corporations looking at adding to their divisions in this area instead of other places. This helps bring in higher-paying jobs in that $50,000 to $70,000 per year bracket, which she called the county’s “sweet spot.”
“I think we’ll continue to see us add jobs and good jobs,” Brown said.
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke said she’s not surprised that wages have risen and expects that to continue as some entry-level jobs become automated.
“There is a major transition going on everywhere with entry-level positions,” she said. “I think it offers opportunities for our residents to upscale to a position that will pay more than those entry-level wages.”
She said it will be key to train local workforce members so they can grow into higher-paying jobs.
“We need to be making an investment in our current labor force and emerging labor force for positions coming online,” she said.