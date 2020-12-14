Amanda Dimmick has worked security at Mesa Mall in various forms and says masks should be mandatory there.
Dimmick created an online petition through MoveOn.org requesting signatures to encourage mall administrators to make masks mandatory in the common areas. Currently, that decision is left to tenants.
“People take masks off once they leave the store,” Dimmick said. “A lot of people are scared to speak up.”
The petition has more than 650 signatures.
Dimmick said she would respond to store customers who were refusing to wear masks. She said that she has been coughed on and spit on. When interviewed, she said she was in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure. She pushed the petition on local buy and sell Facebook groups and has been harassed on social media since.
“I’m really just asking people to wear a face covering. That’s it,” she said. “Right now, I’m afraid to step foot in Mesa Mall.”
The mall has left the mask decision up to individual stores. Seventeen tenants are five-star certified through the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, including the Food Court. To receive that designation, which allows for occupancy limits higher than the current state ordinance, a business must make masks mandatory.
In an email to The Daily Sentinel, Mesa Mall officials indicated that one tenant doesn’t enforce masks but did not say which one. The mall did not acknowledge Dimmick’s petition when asked to comment.
“Mesa Mall is committed to keeping our center safe for our entire community in the Grand Valley – this includes all employees, guests, and retailers within Mesa Mall,” the statement said. “We have remained diligent and committed to adhering to all state and local regulations, recommendations, and mandates regarding COVID-19, and our safety precautions are observed throughout the mall with state-approved signage on all entrances regarding the mask requirement, hand sanitizing stations throughout the center, heightened cleaning procedures throughout the property.”