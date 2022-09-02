Bray Real Estate released its second-quarter commercial real estate report this month, revealing that the biggest commercial property sale in Mesa County happened at the start of April.

Pine Country Truck and Trailer had been owned by Ron and Nola Kissner since 1989, but on April 1 of this year, Warren P. Walcher II and Nick Horrocks of WPW Holdings partnered to acquire Pine Country for $9 million. Horrocks had served as the long-time general manager of the business.