Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed the Innovative Housing Incentive Program bill, legislation that he believes will provide Colorado a jump start in becoming a national leader in modular and 3D-printed homes — and lower the cost of living for Coloradans.
Polis’ visit to Grand Junction stopped on the site of the future Mosaic Housing factory, which will be one of 31 lots on 177 acres of land between 23¾ Road, G Road and U.S. Highway 6&50. Inside the factory encompassing 16 of those acres, modular homes, 3D-printed homes, tiny homes and all other forms of prefabricated housing will be built in a zero-emission environment.
The other 161 acres will soon become Mesa Trails, a mixed-use community that will feature about 800 apartments, 600 townhouses and 400 duplexes for sale and for rent, along with an outdoor mall, multiple hotels, a recreation center, a tennis center and a medical office.
“What we see behind us is really potential: 177 acres that will soon be wonderful opportunities for families, for kids, housing that will bring down costs to buy a home and build wealth, and it’s a really exciting showcase of the latest technology around modular home construction,” Polis said.
“The advantages of this compared to onsite construction is that it’ll be able to produce the same or better quality at about 20% or more lower the cost. The great news is, even after the development is completed, they will still be able to create additional lower-cost homes that will be deployed across western Colorado, so in the high country, in the Grand Valley, in Delta, there will be the ability to produce high-quality homes.”
Modular homes are constructed inside factories and shipped to lots where they’re placed upon foundations and then completed. Robotics are implemented in these factories to increase the efficiency of building these homes.
“We’re just thrilled Gov. Polis is here to support a zero-emission, highly efficient modular home factory right here in Grand Junction,” Mosaic Housing Vice President of Sales Ted Steers told The Daily Sentinel. “We build (homes) in a clean, zero-emission environment. It’s cheaper, it’s higher quality and it’s more efficient to build inside. Outside, we build the foundation, site, engrading and all the permitting. Once the site is ready, we can just stack up the modules in a very fast and efficient manner.”
Steers said these homes will feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, slab on the countertops, a high level of drywall finish, “beautiful flooring,” and efficient heating and air conditioning.
The Innovating Housing Incentive Program bill invests $40 million in companies like Mosaic Housing that can be used to build factories that can create prefabricated housing. The bill is the result of the Colorado General Assembly’s Affordable Housing Task Force’s work after Polis challenged it to “embrace emerging technologies,” and the $40 million will be administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) through loans and grants.
Polis said that OEDIT “conservatively” estimates that 7,000-10,000 housing units can be created and installed in Colorado over the next couple of years as a result of the bill. He’s hopeful that modular homes at Mesa Trails will start to be set in place in the next 12-18 months, dependent on when the $4,181,760 Mosaic Housing factory will be completed.
“I wanted to sign this bill here on the site of a future mega-factory for housing, which will not only help develop the homes right here in Mesa Trails, but really be able to produce high-quality homes, lowering the cost for Coloradans for many, many years to come,” Polis said. “This bill will help grow small businesses and create jobs in modular homes, increase the supply of affordable housing, lower the cost of housing for families and local governments and nonprofit organizations.”
Polis said there’s a reason that the bill’s proposal received unanimous support from the bipartisan Affordable Housing Task Force.
“It’s because it’s about good jobs, Colorado leadership in an emerging sector, and it’s about lower-cost homes built in Colorado for Coloradans right here in Colorado, built in Grand Junction for western Colorado residents,” he said.