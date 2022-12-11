Just across the street from the southern edge of Colorado Mesa University sits a gateway to the tastes of Europe.

Agata and Lukasz Dziwisz opened Euromart at 1059 North Ave. less than two weeks ago, but the married co-owners of the store have already noticed an enthusiastic response to its offerings. That’s exactly what they were hoping for as the owners of the Western Slope’s first grocery store that sells products that are exclusively European.

Tags

Recommended for you