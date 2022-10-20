A snowmaking machine is ready for use Wednesday on the slope of Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Grand Mesa on Wednesday, which was the first day of snowmaking operations. The resort’s planned opening day is Nov. 25.
Skiers of the Western Slope can rejoice, as the time to return to the snowy hills is close.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort began its snowmaking operations Tuesday night through the early hours Wednesday, setting the stage for the resort’s planned opening for the winter season on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
“Snowmaking efforts vary year to year based on temperature and weather conditions,” said Powderhorn Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson. “This is on the earlier side for us. We had a series of days that were close to that ideal snowmaking temperature — which actually isn’t a temperature but a wet bulb reading — and after those series of days where we got close, the temperatures were optimal and we were able to make snow most of the night last night.”
Robinson said that snowmaking efforts are a key component to the resort’s goal of lengthening its ski season.
Those snowmaking efforts have undergone several years of fixes through the resort’s partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and the city of Grand Junction. Discussions on overhauling the resort’s snowmaking infrastructure began in 2011, and over the course of the past three years, that has largely been completed.
The first part of the project saw the resort secure a reliable source and volume of water from the top of Grand Mesa that can be used on manmade snow at Powderhorn’s most heavily trafficked areas.
Over the summer, the resort focused on replacing many of its older legacy pipelines, which will allow future expansions on snowmaking infrastructure, such as adding lateral pipelines to the primary waterline that can cover the other, less-trafficked runs on the slopes.
“It’s an automated system; it can be controlled remotely,” Robinson said. “The guns are articulated to deliver snow over a wide expanse of terrain. We’re pulling water off the top of the Grand Mesa, which means it’s an incredibly energy-efficient system.
“Most resorts have a water source at the base of the resort and it takes a lot of electricity to pump the water up the mountain, but we use a very small pump to prime the system from the water source at the top and the head pressure in the snowmaking system delivers all that we need to deliver snow to the run.”
Forecasts indicate that Grand Mesa will see precipitation — including snow in some areas — this weekend into early next week. Robinson is excited about the prospects of this forecast as a means to further hasten the snowmaking process and more quickly establish a solid base of snow for the resort, making it more likely that the season will begin as planned.
“The forecast looks good not only in terms of the temperatures and wet bulb readings, but Sunday and Monday look favorable to deliver a significant amount of natural snowfall, so provided temperatures and Mother Nature continue to be cooperative, we’re still planning on a Nov. 25 opening day,” Robinson said.
Robinson also addressed concerns about the resort’s water usage for its snowmaking machines, saying that the machines aren’t wasteful.
“Something that maybe a lot of people don’t know about snowmaking efforts is that manmade snow, just like natural snow, melts and returns to local ponds and streams,” he said. “We just store the water on the mountain for the winter.”