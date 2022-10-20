101922-Powderhorn 2-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A snowmaking machine is ready for use Wednesday on the slope of Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Grand Mesa on Wednesday, which was the first day of snowmaking operations. The resort’s planned opening day is Nov. 25.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Skiers of the Western Slope can rejoice, as the time to return to the snowy hills is close.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort began its snowmaking operations Tuesday night through the early hours Wednesday, setting the stage for the resort’s planned opening for the winter season on Black Friday, Nov. 25.