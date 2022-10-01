Last year might have represented a bouncing back for Colorado’s ski resorts after much of 2020 and 2021 were dominated by a global pandemic, but employees didn’t return to the slopes in droves like crowds of skiers.
Most resorts in the state struggled to fill out their employment rosters last year, even as visitation returned to pre-pandemic levels.
To combat this, many resorts are increasing their base salary across all positions — including Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Grand Mesa.
“I think Vail Resorts probably led this back in (March) when they announced a $20 minimum wage across their properties,” said Christian Knapp, the vice president of Powderhorn’s operating company, Pacific Group Resorts Incorporated (PGRI). “That definitely sent a shockwave through the industry because they’re clearly the big leader who could do that, and it’s the right thing to do for a lot of their markets.”
Powderhorn is among the PGRI properties that have raised their minimum wage to $17 per hour.
“For a smaller operator like us, ($20) would be a big leap, so we spent a lot of time this spring as we were heading into our new fiscal year and our budget planning and looked across our portfolio of resorts and marketplaces and macroeconomics,” Knapp said.
“Ultimately, we made a decision to bring the minimum wage up to $17 across our properties ... We think it’s helping already. We think it was the right thing to do and we’re pleased with the reaction.”
COLORFUL COLORADOPowderhorn last weekend hosted its annual Color Weekend, a two-day event in which visitors soaked in the bursts of gold and scarlet in Grand Mesa’s forests through ski lift rides and hikes. Powderhorn Assistant General Manager Ryan Robinson said Color Weekend — which served as the end of the resort’s mountain biking season and its bike park operations — was once again a success.
“It was great,” Robinson said. “That’s such a wonderful, long-running tradition in the Grand Valley and it’s not just Powderhorn. Grand Mesa businesses take part in that and come all the way over the top and down the other side of the Grand Mesa. People come up from the Grand Valley, see the colors, stop in for a variety of businesses, and we love to see them here at Powderhorn.
“It’s a wonderful celebration of the end of summer and the upcoming winter. It’s usually our most popular event of the summer (or, this year, early fall) and it was this year, as well.”
This Sunday, for the first time, Powderhorn is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Flat Top Flyer chair rides, music by Alpine Echo, a classic steinholding contest, a kid’s sausage throwing contest, a German scavenger hunt and more, German beer and food, and more.
Robinson said that this weekend potentially representing the peak of autumn colors on Grand Mesa played a role in scheduling the festival.
“The scheduling of the event came about because Color Weekend is always that last weekend in September and sometimes it hits peak colors and sometimes it doesn’t, so we wanted to add another activity for folks who missed Color Weekend, couldn’t make it to Color Weekend or they just wanted to hit peak colors so they could choose over two weekends and events at the resort,” Robinson said. “It’s absolutely a celebration of fall and an exciting way to look forward to the upcoming winter.”
WINTER IS COMING
Robinson said that Powderhorn will begin its snowmaking process as soon as the weather and temperatures allow for it. Powderhorn crews have been working on improving the resort’s snowmaking infrastructure throughout the summer.
A bolstered, more efficient snowmaking system would help the resort insulate its slopes from low snowfall totals and extend the winter season. Robinson is hopeful that Powderhorn has such a system in place now.
Powderhorn’s tentative opening date for winter activities is set for Nov. 25, an earlier first day of the season than usual.
“We’re optimistic that the improved snowmaking system will allow us to hit that earlier opening date,” Robinson said.
“We’ve already seen a record number of winter 2022-23 pass sales, which is great to see because I think it’s an indication that our Grand Valley guests are happy with the direction we’re going up here.”
IMPROVEMENTS
Robinson detailed work done by Powderhorn crews to improve the customer experience in all seasons.
This summer, Powderhorn performed maintenance work on trails that were initially created in 2015 and also finished work on the new Rim View Connector Trail that connects the resort’s bike park to the greater Grand Mesa trail system, including the Palisade Plunge.
Additionally, Powderhorn has purchased a new snowcat to improve snow surface quality and grooming efficiency.