Now’s the time to lose yourself in the sea of aspen trees and the thrill of Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s bike paths.
Powderhorn just wrapped up its second weekend of the summer season after a successful end to winter. With new bike paths set to open and people eager to get out, the season looks bright for one of the Grand Valley’s favorite destinations.
After an unseasonably dry December and January, Mother Nature dumped 4 feet of snow on the mountain in February and again in March. That drove visitation and allowed the resort to finish the season on a massive high note.
“We ended winter with our second-best visitation in 10 years, and our spring pass sale was our best ever,” said Ryan Robinson, spokesperson for Powderhorn. “This is our second weekend open for summer and our visitation is about on par with last year, which was our best year ever. So far, we’ve sold 25% more passes than the entirety of last summer.”
Robinson expects that’s because anyone in the Grand Valley understandably wants to escape the June heat.
The numbers could jump with the arrival of Powderhorn’s new trail — Prospector. It’s a blue jump trail that starts halfway down the Blue Ribbon Trail.
Riders will attack rock rolls, tabletops and berms as the grade gradually steepens. Oh, and there’s plenty of gnarly jumps.
The trail brings you through a grove of aspens before ending with a quick pass over bridges and creek crossings. Postcard views of the Bookcliffs greet you as the trail ends and feeds into Ramble On.
Brandon York, lead mechanic for Naked Bikeworks, got an advanced screening of Powderhorn’s new attraction.
“We got a couple of teaser runs on it. It’s really great and worth the hype. It’s going to be the new highlight here,” York said. “The dirt’s been great here. When it gets dry here, it’s this deep, powdery dirt. It’s like riding in sand. But thanks to the rain, it’s great.”
Powderhorn will also shuttle riders to the Palisade Plunge Trail.
The shuttle will take riders from Palisade to Powderhorn, and the Mesa Top and Shirt Tail Point drop-offs, Robinson said.
The plan is for the trail to start at the top of the chair lift, then wind into Anderson Reservoir, which then brings riders into the Plunge.
Of course, not every rider wants to challenge the long-awaited Plunge.
Don’t worry, Powderhorn has you covered with the Plunge to Powderhorn, which spans 17 miles and about 2,500 vertical feet, Robinson said.
“As we all know, the Plunge has some technical sections. So we have a trail that goes from the beginning of the Plunge, about two miles, to the Deep Creek Trail, to Rim View Trail, to West Bench Trail and then down to the bike park,” Robinson said. “This is perfect for people who aren’t ready for the Plunge or just want an intermediate ride. It’s challenging, but it’s not as difficult as the Plunge.”
For information on hours, trails and other attractions such as tiny homes for weekend stays, visit powderhorn.com.