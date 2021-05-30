You’ll be able to find Moody’s Lounge, a Prohibition-Era cocktail lounge and music club at 546 Main St., by looking for the neon orange dal segno sign — it looks like a percentage sign overlapped by a tilted letter “S”.
When you reach a dal segno when playing music, you’re supposed to circle back and play the section again.
“And that’s what we want people to do when they see us,” said co-founder Logan Moody. “Come back and play with us again.”
Moody’s Lounge has been brewing in the minds of Moody and Jim Simons for years. The two met at about 5 years old when their dads were in the same band — JT and The Big Dogs. Moody and Simons reconnected and have been close friends for about 12 years.
Moody has always had a vision for this restaurant. An upscale place that reminds you of Prohibition-Era speakeasies both in aesthetic and drinks — an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan — and offers a comfortable place to listen to live music.
But they kicked the can down the road for a few years, waiting for the right time.
“Logan and I have always talked about opening a high- end cocktail bar, and we finally did it. It’s been his vision, and I was able to use my experience to get through all of the red tape,” said Simons, who is also vice president of sales for Enstrom’s Candies. “Logan’s like a brother to me, and it’s awesome to be able to do this together.”
Then a spot on Main Street opened up during the winter and, seemingly on a whim, they closed in on 546 Main.
The lounge is sleek and classy. You have modern black chairs surrounding small tables where you can sit and listen to the music. If you want more space, you can chill on the orange sofa.
“It sounds selfish, but I wanted to open a place where I would want to hang out,” Moody said. “This isn’t going to be some loud place with sports on, and it’s not going to be a dance club. Those businesses definitely have their place, but that’s not us. We’re something that Grand Junction wants but doesn’t have.”
The endeavor has also carried some extra meaning between the two friends.
Moody’s Lounge blends their shared experience in the food industry and love for music. Simons is also the co-owner of Enstrom’s. Meanwhile, Moody has worked in the local restaurant scene for years at spots like Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, Kannah Creek and Ella’s Blues Room, often as a bartender.
They also learned music from their fathers. Simons plays the saxophone and Moody, who loves everything from the nu-metal band Tool to jazz, is a drummer.
They hope to bring JT and the Big Dogs up to the stage as soon as possible after opening. Simons and Moody were hoping to have a soft launch for the lounge this past weekend and hope to open sometime in June.
“It’s a small space, so we can’t fit a rock band up there. And we won’t have Tool up there either — although if they asked, I wouldn’t say no,” Moody said. “It’s not going to be strictly a jazz club; we’re going to have a lot of chill music there.”
People are aching to get out and experience something new, Simons said, and he thinks they’ll be able to provide that.
“This is going to be a place for anyone who wants a place with good cocktails and good music,” Moody said. “I might be up there playing with people, but I’m excited to be serving drinks to everyone. It sounds cheesy, but I love to do that for people.”