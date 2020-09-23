Voters will be asked Nov. 3 whether there should be a state program to fund paid family and medical leave for most Colorado workers.
Proposition 118, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, will ask the voters whether employers and their workers should pay a premium to go into that state fund, money from which would go towards providing up to 12 weeks of paid leave for most and as many as 16 weeks in cases of difficult pregnancies. The plan would pay as much as $1,100 a week in wages.
About 0.9% of an employee’s wage would go into the fund, with their employers matching it. That premium could climb to as high as 1.2% by 2025. Premiums would start to be collected in 2023 and employees would be eligible to utilize the program the following year.
Proponents and opponents tend to agree that the concept of paid family leave and the social benefits of the measure are good, but the divide starts when the economic sustainability of the measure comes into question.
“We’re for the concept of paid family leave. It’s a good recruitment tool for businesses and good for the community,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, which has come out against the measure. “But it’s the wrong solution for that problem.”
Should it pass, the fund would provide paid leave for a serious health crisis, caring for a close family member in such a crisis, caring for a new child or when a family member is the victim of sexual, domestic violence or stalking. The measure also would provide the same benefits to the families of soldiers on active duty.
The program would be available to those who have been employed in their current job for at least 180 days, and once an employee returns to work, they would be entitled to their previous seniority, benefits and pay.
If a business has its own program that meets or exceeds the bar set by the measure, then it could be exempt. Employers with nine or fewer employees won’t have to pay the premium, but their workers will. Also exempt from the program would be local governments that choose not to participate.
Proponents say that the measure is, essentially, a moral obligation.
Louise Myrland is a policy expert at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado and she says it can be difficult for women to balance roles as caregivers while also making moves in the workplace. Because of that reality, she said, it’s important to make that juggling act a little easier.
“This will allow women to continue to be caregivers, whether as mothers or taking care of sick family members, while still contributing to the workforce,” Myrland said.
About 80% of Coloradans do not have access to paid family or medical leave, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many worry that if they take unpaid time off, their job won’t be guaranteed when they return. Under the program, it would be.
On the small business side, though, Schwenke and the chamber say they are worried that some will be put in a no-win situation.
“Their worker would leave for three months or four months and be paid, then they would have to either try to hire a replacement or leave the position open, which can be difficult if you have five or six employees,” Schwenke said.
Another economic concern is that this will deter businesses from moving to Colorado, and that requiring industries that are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic to pay premiums can stifle growth.
Schwenke said that if people are truly for paid family leave, then they should strike this measure down to get it right.
“Vote this down and let’s come back to the table and find a better solution,” she said.
Myrland and the Women’s Foundation, however, say they believe that some workers cannot afford to wait, and that now is the time to bring paid leave to Colorado.
“We hope that by the time premiums are collected, we will have recovered from the pandemic,” she said. “As we rebuild our economy, this will give us a chance to make sure it benefits workers more.”