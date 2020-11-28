Restrictions, concerns and full-on shutdowns have plagued retailers this year, adding pressure to the ever-important holiday shopping season that many businesses depend on.
Today is Small Business Saturday, a shopping holiday meant to divert customers from national chains to local stores. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some renewed focus to the importance of small businesses and many in the community hope that continues.
“With COVID, it feels more urgent than usual,” said Brandon Stam, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority in Grand Junction. “Local businesses are going to struggle more than Amazon or Walmart.”
Small Business Saturday is usually the biggest day of the year for Rhema Music and Clothing Company, 219 East Aspen Ave. in Fruita, said owner James Williams. But that safety net is nearly gone for the business thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a roller coaster ride. The moments of community support are amazing but the lulls are quite scary,” Williams said. “I’m not expecting Saturday to be huge, but I hope it is.”
For Small Business Saturday, Rhema Music and Clothing is offering all albums at 50% off and women’s clothing at a 25% discount. Williams hopes that those discounts, along with others, are enough to draw customers.
“We’re grateful for whatever happens. Even if it’s just one sale, you have to take what you can get,” he said.
The DDA and downtown businesses hope to be busy as well.
Anyone who spends $50 or more at a downtown small business and uploads their receipt to the DDA will be entered to win a staycation package, which includes a night at a local hotel. The DDA is also bringing back its 12 Days of Christmas, which features a different promotion on each of the first 12 days in December.
Triple Play Records, 530 Main St., is going to have some exclusive releases left over from Record Store Day Black Friday.
“Once restrictions loosen, we hope to have a huge sale,” owner Rock Cesario said.
As customers flock to retailers today, neighboring businesses hope to benefit.
The Hog and The Hen, 500 Main St., opened in September 2019. The small grocery store has been able to survive 2020, partly because of its status as an essential business. Owner Cooper Hall said business is better than during its first November but it could improve.
The business community hopes that the love for small businesses continues past today.
Owners have been using the Mesa County Variance Protection Program’s five-star rating system to stay open.
The program, a collaboration between the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and Mesa County Public Health, introduced the five-star rating in July. The certification signifies a business has gone above and beyond to protect customers from COVID-19. Those with the certification can be granted occupancy limits higher than what the county’s current COVID-19 restrictions allow.
In the meantime, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr encouraged Mesa County residents to shop local today as more than 600 businesses are currently or are in the queue to be five-star businesses. He said that contact tracers have found little evidence of retail stores or food establishments contributing to virus spread.
“Our residents should feel safe to go out and our small businesses need the support of the community,” he told The Daily Sentinel. “We’ve set ourselves up for a safe day.”