In September, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce wrapped up a nationwide search for its next president and CEO by hiring Candace Carnahan, who had previously served as its vice president.
The Daily Sentinel sat down with Carnahan this week for a Q&A about stepping into the role.
How do you feel about being appointed as the new leader of the chamber?
Carnahan: It’s absolutely exciting, but also humbling. I grew up in this community, so it’s such an honor to have the ability to represent the business community, which I truly believe is the lifeblood of our community. I’m absolutely excited to see what our future holds and really build on the foundations that we have as an organization.
A lot of that foundation comes from your predecessor, Diane Schwenke, serving as the chamber’s president and CEO for more than three decades. How will you go about putting your own stamp on the position and making it your own?
Carnahan: I have to say that it was such an honor to work alongside her for the last seven-plus years and really see the amazing foundations we have as an organization, but there’s such an opportunity right now to use that experience as a jumping-off point and take the appropriate amount of time to not make assumptions on what our business community needs and our organization needs because it’s much bigger than I am, and really speak to our business community, our investors here at the chamber, community stakeholders, and truly listen to hear what their perspectives are on the business community, what they feel is happening currently in our economy and what they have for hopes for economic prosperity in the future.
From there, we just need to make sure that we’re formulating a plan that’s really pivoting around true partnerships and collaborations. That’s key to our success. We can’t do this work alone, nor should we. We have amazing partners here in the community and I want to make sure that we’re capitalizing on that.
I also want to make sure that we’re continuing to be that strong advocate that everyone looks to us to be. That’s not going anywhere. We also need to be that true thought leader amongst our business community and community at large, as well, for the business priorities that we have.
What aspect of working with Schwenke most prepared you to step into this role?
Carnahan: It was, undoubtedly, her unwavering commitment to the business community and how everything that we did while Diane was here tied back to making sure that business priorities were at the core of that. Sometimes, it’s not the most attractive work. You’re not going to make friends with everybody. It is the hard work, but it’s absolutely worth it and impactful at the end of the day when you keep that ‘why’ at the core of everything you do. I appreciate seeing that and am excited to implement it myself.
What do you see as some of the biggest challenges facing the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce today?
Carnahan: Chambers as a whole right now, especially for industry, are struggling to make sure they’re staying relevant. What’s exciting is our organization has and will continue to be very good at (staying relevant), and that’s because we are nimble. We saw that back during the pandemic when we made sure we were able to cut through all the noise and really provide the resources and the advocacy for the businesses that they needed at the time, knowing that business is not one-size-fits-all in our community or at the state or federal level.
Really drilling down to say, ‘What does business in Mesa County need at this time?’ That’s going to come back into play. I think the pandemic was a great case study in that because we have uncertain times ahead — again — with inflation continuing to be up and the recession seems to be closer and closer around the corner.
We need to make sure that we’re not just staying busy but doing work that is truly impactful to businesses right now and making sure that, at the end of the day, a strong community and a strong business community makes us all better in the end.
In recent years, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has been perceived as becoming increasingly political, often endorsing candidates or proposed policies. Do you see this as an important function of the board or should the board aim to be less politicized?
Carnahan: That is something we as an organization have always done. It’s been a long-standing thing we’ve done. Frankly, it is important, especially as we continue to lean on that pillar of being a representative for business priorities. Maybe the reason there’s a perceived increase in that is because more and more policy and more and more representation has impact on the ability for businesses to thrive and not just survive.
As an organization, it is critical that we continue to advocate, provide resources and educate our members on ballot measures, legislation that’s coming through during the session or candidates that are up for election to represent business priorities. If it’s detrimental or creates barriers for businesses to be able to operate — and we hear it a lot now; if I was to start a business, I wouldn’t be able to — a lot of that is because of the environment that’s being created by policies and regulations. We have to make sure that we’re providing that resource and encourage businesses to take that into account when they’re making their decisions.
What is your message to the Grand Valley community as you take over this role?
Carnahan: I think that it’s important to remind everyone that we’re going to continue to do the things that we’re great at doing, and we’re going to continue to look for opportunities where we can grow and support the business community that we’re charged with representing.
Like the rest of our community right now, we’re seeing an evolution. You see young leadership in a lot of roles across the valley, whether it be (Curtis Englehart at) GJEP, (Dalida Bollig at) the incubator, John Marshall at CMU or Cassie (Mitchell) at HopeWest. This is an exciting time for our community and we’re excited to be a part of that conversation on looking at the next chapter.