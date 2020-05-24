The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic took a toll on nearly every industry in the Grand Valley, and real estate is no exception.
The good news is that the industry is poised for a rebound. The rebound might already be starting in the Grand Valley.
But during the COVID-19 crisis, numbers dropped.
The monthly Bray Report, which compiles residential real estate numbers in the area, does show an across-the-board decline in sales and inventory during April.
“It’s slower, but it’s still pretty strong from my point of view,” said Bray realtor John Duffy. “We’re still selling homes, we’re still listing homes.”
There were 605 active listings in Mesa County in April, an increase of nine from March and 85 from February. From 2013-2018, there were at least 823 listings in April, with as many as 1,146 in 2014. Last year’s total was 677.
A total of 267 properties were sold over the course of the month, bringing its 2020 total to 1,060. That’s a 16% decrease from last April, when 319 properties were sold.
“(The biggest problem we’ve faced is) the reluctance of folks to list their homes, which has added to the already low inventory that we have,” Duffy said. “Before the pandemic, we were in a market where we had low inventory, a limited number of houses for people to choose from to buy. Now that we’re in the pandemic, folks are even more hesitant to list their house because of COVID-19. They’re a lot more nervous about moving. I wouldn’t say this is universally true, but there are folks out there who are reluctant to have people walk through their house.”
During the height of the pandemic in Colorado, with the state under Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order in April, real estate companies was limited to virtual tours of its properties. Agents used professional photographers to shoot photos to be arranged into virtual tours.
Fortunately, despite the drop in sales and inventory, the virus’ impact on the real estate market wasn’t as severe as Duffy had feared in March. He credits the company’s moves to be visible online, such as on MLS listings, for the decline only being slight.
The year-to-date numbers in Mesa County from 2019 to 2020 are nearly the same, with 1,062 properties sold in 2019 and 1,060 in 2020.
The median year-to-date price is up 11% from $248,000 to $275,000.
With the Mesa County Trustee Office closed in April due to the pandemic, there were no foreclosure filings.
Of the 605 active residential listings, the most was in the $300,000-$399,000 range at 141. There are 102 listed in the $400,000 range and 107 in the $500,000 to $749,000 range.
There were 99 properties listed in the $200,000 to $299,000 range.
So far this year, the most homes sold — 423 — are in the $200,000 to $299,000 range, with 254 sold in the $300,000-$399,000 range.
Because of real estate companies’ lack of inventory, properties below $400,000 are becoming more and more competitive.
“Comparing last year to this year, residential listings are still down, so we have a lesser pool of properties to show to the same pool of buyers wanting to purchase it,” said RE/MAX 4000 managing realtor Joe Tripoli. “If you’re in a specific price range and you’re looking to purchase a property in Mesa County, you’re going to be competing against other folks out there looking at the same house. If you’re at $375K or under, it’s very competitive.”
Duffy, who has been a realtor in the Grand Valley since 2005, said he anticipates a real estate boom once the Western Slope is entirely past the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a pent-up demand once this is all over. We’re going to be back to where we were, if not moreso,” Duffy said. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate that through this quarantine, I’ve still been able to conduct business and sell some homes. The fear was that business would drop off and as a whole, it has dropped off, but the reality is that I’m fortunate because I’ve still been able to continue getting listings sold and finding homes for buyers.”
Tripoli believes a clear picture of the COVID-19 shutdown on the industry, as well as a clear picture of the scale of its bounceback, won’t be available until June or July. However, he also believes a boom is on the horizon.
“Just last week, we had 316 total showings just in our office on just our listings in a one-week period, which are actually better numbers than what we saw the same week last year,” Tripoli said. “We’re seeing it. As an office, last week, we put 60 properties under contract. Each transaction has two sides, a listing side and a selling side. Last week, we processed 60 pending sides. I’ve been very pleasantly impressed with the overall numbers I’ve seen just in our market in this short-term.”