The latest real estate report from Coldwell Distinctive Properties Grand Junction, 131 N. Sixth St., No. 200, paints a rosy picture for how the market fared in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The report, released last week, breaks down transactions in Mesa County by prices and the type of purchase for the final quarter. It shows that the real estate market continues to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Spending considerably more time in our homes last year has caused many to realize that their current living situation no longer meets their needs,” wrote Jimmy Kleager, managing director of Coldwell Distinctive Properties Grand Junction, in the report. “And, we’re seeing lots of city-dwellers move to less-crowded areas due to their newfound ability to telecommute.”
According to the report, the average sale was $327,990 with the median price at an even $260,000. The year closed out with 316 pending transactions, 242 of which are single-family homes.
There were just 82 single-family home transactions in the fourth quarter, nine fewer than this point in 2019.
A recurring theme for Mesa County in 2020 was the speed at which houses sold.
Homes would receive offers within days of going on the market, and construction can only go so fast.
The houses sold carried hefty price tags. The residential sales volume in the fourth quarter surpassed $4 billion. That’s the highest fourth-quarter mark in the past five years.
The report also shows the location of transactions.
Grand Junction and Fruita had the most sales, with 208 and 142, respectively.
Redlands and Orchard Mesa each had more than 100 properties sold, while Clifton had 84. Palisade, Loma, De Beque and Mack each had fewer than 30.
“Experts are optimistic that the market will remain strong, with continued low interest rates, low inventory, and more movement out of cities,” Kleager wrote.