Prices for homes in Mesa County continue to soar, with the median home price eclipsing $400,000 for the first time in June and only 18% of homes on the market costing less than $300,000.
Because of these real estate trends, people in the Grand Valley are seeking any options available for less expensive housing. Unfortunately, with this rise in people searching for abodes with cheaper rent prices comes a rise in scammers attempting to financially capitalize on that.
Such was the case for one Grand Junction man who saw a Craigslist ad by someone purporting to be real estate agent Maria Scott. This person offered the man a deal in an email: $700 in rent along with a $700 security deposit for a home on E ½ Rd. in Grand Junction. Once this total was paid, this realtor would give the man the keys to the home.
There were a few problems, however.
For one, the home at 3117 E ½ Rd. is listed for sale by Century21 CapRock Real Estate, which only deals in selling homes, not renting them out.
Additionally, the email address of the supposed real estate agent — landconsult07@gmail.com — is not a legitimate email address.
Also, the scammer's phone number (484-962-0591) is based in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.
Century21 CapRock realtor Ris Cowan alerted The Daily Sentinel to this attempted scam, saying that he had been contacted by two renters asking about the house and mentioned email correspondences they had with this scammer working out “details” of renting the home. Cowan said this was a young couple that had fallen on hard financial times and are staying at a local hotel as a result of this home not actually being available for rent.
When the Sentinel reached out to the person claiming to be Maria Scott, a man answered the phone, claiming to be the “direct owner of the property” — which he is not — and that his name was Scott — which it isn't.
He claimed the home was for rent because “the prior tenants were (expletive)-holes.”
When the Sentinel revealed to the scammer the intent of the call roughly two and a half minutes into the call and stated that this would be for a story in the newspaper, the man walked away from the phone and didn't respond to any more questions. After more than two minutes of silence on his end, the Sentinel ended the call.
Cowan spoke to the Sentinel about red flags for people to watch for when searching online for a home to rent or buy.
“When you're talking with somebody about renting a property, make sure you drive by the property and make sure that the phone number that you're talking to a person on matches with the sign on the property that's advertising it for rent,” Cowan said. “If it's not matching that number, it could be a scam. The other thing is that you should never, ever send money in advance before seeing the property and reviewing a contract for lease. If they don't want to provide a lease, that's another red flag.”
Finally, Cowan said that, if one is in any doubt about the validity of a property's listing, they should contact the realtor whose name is displayed with the property.
“We're licensed by the state of Colorado,” Cowan said. “We have very strict guidelines and regulations that govern the real estate industry, and realtors know what those are and we can help protect consumers against these kinds of frauds.”