Prices for homes in Mesa County continue to soar, with the median home price eclipsing $400,000 for the first time in June and only 18% of homes on the market costing less than $300,000.

Because of these real estate trends, people in the Grand Valley are seeking any options available for less expensive housing. Unfortunately, with this rise in people searching for abodes with cheaper rent prices comes a rise in scammers attempting to financially capitalize on that.