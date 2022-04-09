Salt Lake City-based Red Rock Auto Group, which broke into the Grand Valley new-vehicle market in 2016, now owns five dealerships in Grand Junction, the most recent being the Grand Junction GMC dealership.
New signs were installed in late March at the GMC dealership at 741 N. First St., known for decades as Fuoco Motors with its GMC and Cadillac dealerships.
The acquisition allows Red Rocks to give some long-term consideration of what to do with the now-combined campus of the GMC and Nissan dealerships, which is now bordered by First Street on the east and U.S. Highway 50 to the west.
More immediate, however, is Red Rock's plans to move the Nissan and the Kia dealership, which sits on leased land, to new locations near the junction of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6, said Bryan Knight, managing partner for Red Rocks in Grand Junction.
Dates for groundbreaking remain to be set.
Knight and Tyson Chambers, general manager of the Red Rocks GMC dealership, were the first two Red Rocks employees to move to Grand Junction when Red Rocks acquired the Nissan dealership, now at 2582 U.S. Highways 6 & 50.
While there was no grand plan of expansion, Knight said, Red Rocks grew quickly after the Nissan deal, which was complete on Sept. 30, 2016.
Red Rocks next acquired the Hyundai dealership, 2162 U.S, Highway 6, and soon after the Kia dealership, 2980 U.S. Highway 50.
The Grand Junction GMC and Honda dealerships are the first such franchises for Red Rocks, which is a part of Salt Lake City-based Tim Dahle Automotive Group.
There are no plan for continued expansion, Knight said, noting with a smile that the Ed Bozarth-Mark Miller Chevrolet dealership next door doesn't appear to be for sale.
Red Rocks' foray into Grand Junction has in any case exceeded expectations, Knight said.
"When I first decided to come to Grand Junction, I had no idea where it was," Knight said. "I had heard of it, of course, but I didn't know where it was."
He and Chambers, however, quickly came to appreciate the Grand Valley with its less-crowded lifestyle and nearby recreational opportunities, Knight said.
That realization has dawned on others, as well, partly as the result of the Covid-19 pandemic that attracted many customers from larger cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City, Knight said.
Many who sought out Grand Junction for its freer pandemic lifestyle opportunities have chosen to remain while pursuing the medical, legal or other professional careers they had before moving to the Grand Valley, Knight said.
While each Red Rock store is a different dealership, Knight said the company philosophy centered on greater sales at lesser margins will make Grand Junction a more attractive market for manufacturers as supply-chain and related snarls are worked out. No manufacturer wants to send new cars to lots where they'll languish, he said.
Dealerships that cycle new cars through quickly are more likely to get more new vehicles, he said,
Most of the Red Rock on-site inventory is made up of used cars, the company, like most others, is still selling new cars, but the game has changed.
"Most of them are sold before they hit the lot," Chambers said. As the dealerships now stand, Red Rocks employs 210-220 people, a number that will change.
"That number definitely will go up," Knight said. "Come back in 60 days and it definitely will be higher."
Since Red Rocks kicked the tires and started business in the Grand Valley, it has been active in several community efforts, including the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot benefiting the Grand Junction Firefighters Association. It's also a Special Olympics sponsor and Red Rocks also will match employee donations to charitable organizations, Knight said.