Alt Space Coworking will host a Rise of Remote grand opening party at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Grand Junction at 750 Main St.
The event will feature Aaron Bolzle, founder of the Tulsa Remote Program. Food and drinks will also be available.
The goal of the reopening party is to promote the newest work space for Alt Space Coworking. The company has five locations: two in Grand Junction, one each in Montrose, Ridgway and Telluride.
Having a membership to location grants people access to all five Alt Space Coworking locations.
These locations are somewhat of a middle ground between regular in-person work and remote work, as it gives remote workers an office setting among other professionals.
“It’s nice to be able to work on your terms, but you still need to get work done. If you’re trying to get important impactful work done in a place with spotty internet or distracting places, that’s not the best for work. So having coworking spaces like these where you can have important phone calls, good internet, an area for people to get work done, it’s very beneficial,” said Brian Watson of Alt Space Coworking.
Watson says that these coworking spaces help remote workers compartmentalize work life and home life.
Membership to these spaces are monthly. A person signs up online, downloads the app, and then gains access to the five remote workspaces 24/7.
Each space has high-speed internet and private meeting rooms.
“Anyone who works remotely can take advantage of the coworking spaces. We’ve got all sorts of different people. We’ve got lawyers, software developers, marketing people, graphic designers, people in sales roles, really anyone that works on their computer can really benefit from working in a coworker space,” Watson said.
Remote work is not a feature exclusive to the COVID-19 pandemic. People had been working remotely prior to the pandemic, although the virus certainly increased that number.
Watson said he thinks that remote work is here to stay, even in a post-pandemic world.
“Being able to work remotely gives people more freedom over their schedule, how they spend their time. There’s been a lot of conversation about whether or not people are going to go back to the office, and there’s a lot of people who are fighting to keep their freedom, that flexible lifestyle they’ve accumulated over the last two years. I think in order for employers to stay competitive and keep people working for them, there’s got to be some flexibility,” Watson said.
The reopening party largely aims to promote remote working by still giving workers a professional setting to build a community of fellow professionals.
Watson said everyone is invited, but asks that people sign up online at riseofremotegj.com.
“Regardless of what I’m doing, if I’m going grocery shopping in Montrose or if I’m fishing in Ridgway or mountain biking in Grand Junction, I’ve got all these places I can just check into and get really good work done while I’m there,” Watson said.