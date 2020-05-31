Mesa County’s moves to reopen as part of the safer-at-home plan are about to include some of locals’ most sorely missed businesses: bars.
Local watering holes have been dormant even as businesses like restaurants were able to offer takeout options. For some, however, the layoff provided time to make a few changes. Charlie Dwellington’s, pending approval from the Mesa County Public Health, plans to reopen either this Wednesday or Thursday. Customers just need to be prepared for some limitations.
“Primarily, we’re trying to make (the patio) socially distanced,” said owner Liz Sinclair. “Our hope is to be able to set it up in an inviting format that allows people to come in, relax and socialize within the limitations of the new regulations while still enjoying themselves here because it’s a large outside space… The goal is to eventually have a little bit of live music on the patio if everybody can be socially distanced and we can work within the restrictions of no dancing and mingling and all that. It’s a great space. Hopefully, the weather will stick with us through the summer.”
Social distancing on the patio won’t be the only change customers notice when they finally return to their preferred neighborhood bar.
After Mesa County received its variance from the state to dictate its own plan for reopening, Sinclair and staff decided to end their quarantines to rejuvenate the bar with new paint, new dance floor lights, a new high-definition projector and other improvements.
“We have some new lighting and stuff, which won’t take effect right away, but eventually, we hope to bring back live music and be able to utilize what we’ve installed for our dance parties and things,” Sinclair said. “That will be a few months out, but we’re getting ready while we have the time… My hope is we can do some things to liven up this space so people know that we’re trying to be here for them.”
Sinclair has handled much of the painting herself. Charlie Dwellington’s has also had helping hands from kitchen staff, a couple of loyal customers and board members with Colorado West Pride, which lent scaffolding to the bar. CWP sponsors multiple events at the bar that have been canceled this summer, such as drag shows and poetry slams, but Sinclair hopes to resume those events in an online format.
She refuses to call the bar’s soon-to-be operating standard “the new normal,” but she understands her business and her customers are going to have to make some concessions as the pandemic continues across the nation.
“Laying the framework is the difficult part,” Sinclair said. “For example, this is a neighborhood bar, so people don’t typically come in here to sit at a table and isolate themselves. People do a lot of mingling. Everybody here knows everybody. It’s a very ‘Cheers’-like atmosphere. The biggest challenge for us is going to be to direct our customers to stay safe and follow the rules but still feel comfortable coming back here. They’re going to have to wear masks. They’re going to have to maintain their seating as much as possible.
“In the old days, people would pull tables together and congregate in a way that’s not going to be allowed again for a while. Luckily, we have a very loyal and committed crowd who loves this bar and loves coming here.”
Sinclair said residents on the Western Slope need to understand the gravity of health concerns, but that they should keep those concerns in mind while also supporting local businesses. She sees an open Charlie Dwellington’s as a way to boost Grand Junction’s downtown rebound.
“The better we do as a community to follow the rules, the quicker we’ll have the things we want back like live music, dance parties, our downtown festivals, our smaller events at Two Rivers or the Avalon,” Sinclair said. “Mesa Theater’s opening under restricted capacity with music on a small scale. Those things are vital to keeping downtown alive. If we don’t support that and do the best we can to stand by everybody, we’re not going to be here. It’s vital people understand the restrictions we have to work under and come out and support us regardless because we’re doing the best we can. If everybody downtown works together to keep everybody’s head above water, we’ll get through this.”