As its population increases along with its visibility, the Grand Valley’s market for apartments also refuses to slow down.
The demolition of the former City Market store on First Street and Rood Avenue was the latest development that’s caught the Grand Junction community’s attention.
The longtime blight on downtown is set to become The Junction, a 256-unit complex that’s scheduled for completion in early 2025.
That’s far from the only new apartment complex that’s going to pop up in the region, with several ongoing projects combining to add more than 700 units to the city.
Nebraska-based Perry Reid Properties and Dallas-based Anthony Properties have teamed up to become active developers in Grand Junction, opening the Railyard at Rimrock in 2021.
Two more of their projects are anticipated to be complete in the next two years: the Slate on 25 and the Landings on Horizon.
“The Slate is under construction and will be available for initial occupancy by fall 2023,” said Perry Reid Properties President Craig Reid. “The Landings on Horizon is still in predevelopment. If everything continues to go well, then we hope to break ground in spring 2023 with initial occupancy in 2024.”
Rental rates for the two complexes will start at $1,150 and go up to $1,900 for a three-bedroom unit for pet-owning families or groups. These properties will include amenities such as swimming pools, fitness facilities, business offices and bicycle storage spaces.
That rental range is in line with the Grand Valley’s median rent prices. According to Bray Real Estate’s second-quarter market report this year, single-family rental units can range from an average of $1,400 for two-bedroom units to $1,800 for four-bedroom units.
This constituted a 3.6% increase in median rent from the first quarter of the year.
According to a presentation that Grand Junction Housing Manager Ashley Chambers provided to the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education this month, the county’s average rental rate overall, when taking into account single-family and multi-family units, is $1,800.
“The Grand Junction market is very strong. We continue to see vacancy rates very low and demand high, so the rates themselves are reflecting that supply and demand,” said Cindy Hoppe, the general manager of Bray Property Management.
For multi-family units, rent rates increased 22.2% between the first and second quarters of 2022.
However, Hoppe said that rental rates always rise the most for the second quarter, and she anticipates any of these increases in the future to be milder.
“You’re in the middle of winter, so things are going to stay very consistent through probably April or May,” Hoppe said.
“Come late spring or summer, I anticipate rates to be slightly higher, but we’re not going to see the increases we’ve seen in the past. I don’t think so. You’re still going to see it go upward because of supply and demand, but I don’t think it’s going to be to the extreme that we’ve seen.”
Because of that supply and demand, Hoppe doesn’t anticipate that any landlords overseeing existing apartments will lower their rates in an increasingly competitive market.
“You’ve got two markets: the multifamily market and the single-family market,” Hoppe said.
“Not everyone wants the multifamily market, so a lot of people moving into town are more families that need the single-family market while they’re waiting to purchase for whatever reason. Your multifamily rates, I think, will remain consistent. I think your single-family rate is where you’re going to see a small upward tick come late spring into summer.”
Among the coming apartment complexes that Bray Real Estate will manage is Copper Village Apartments at 615 Balanced Rock Way in Grand Junction. Twenty-four units will begin leasing Feb. 1.
As more buildings are erected, more groups of 24 units will be added about every three months, culminating in a total of approximately 175 units.
In the complex’s Bookcliff building, first and second-floor units will cost $1,390 and third-floor units will cost $1,425 per month.
In the Monument building, first and second-floor units will cost $1,410 per month and third-floor units will cost $1,445 per month.
In the Mesa building that will house two-bedroom units, first and second-floor units will cost $1,625 per month and third-floor units will cost $1,680 per month.
Other apartment complexes that are being built in the area include Struthers Residencies at Riverside Parkway near Las Colonias, which will include 48 units and is anticipated to be completed in March or April; Lofts on Grand at 10th Street and Grand Ave., which will include 78 units with an unknown completion date; the Eddy at Las Colonias, which includes 96 units and was recently completed; and a modular units development by Shannon Sweeney, the developer behind the Struthers Residencies, on Market Street near 24 and F½ Roads, which will include 72 units and be completed next year.