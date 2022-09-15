Mesa County’s outdoor recreation industry is running ahead of statewide economic impact numbers, according to a long-requested report released this week.

Nathan Perry, the associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, compiled a report detailing the economic impact of Mesa County’s outdoor recreation industry. The report shows that Mesa County has a higher GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from outdoor recreation than the statewide figure — 4.8% in the county compared to 3.1% statewide — and that outdoor recreation tourists have a greater economic impact on the county than standard tourists.