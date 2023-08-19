Growing up in the Redlands area in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Krista Watson would often ride her bicycle to the nearby Dos Hombres restaurant just off Broadway for a meal and to see the Howard family that owned the business.

Forty years after the Howards first opened that Dos Hombres location in 1983, Watson has now moved into the building — and she brought a restaurant that claims to be Grand Junction’s oldest with her to her new, nostalgic digs.