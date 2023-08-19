Krista Watson, the owner and manager of Ristorante Pantuso, above, poses Friday with a plate of Oxtail Ragu inside the restaurant’s new location, 421 Brach Dr. Pantuso’s, which was first opened in 1958 by Mary and Jimmie Pantuso, moved into the new location, below, Tuesday from the restaurant’s previous location on Horizon Drive. “We’re just a really good local hangout as well as a quick spot for people to stop and grab some food to go or to eat dinner on their way home,” Watson said.
Oxtail Ragu is one of many Italian dishes served at the new location of Ristorante Pantuso, one of the oldest restaurants in the Grand Junction area which recently opened in a new location at 421 Brach Drive, taken on Aug. 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
One of Grand Junction’s oldest restaurants, Ristorante Pantuso, has begun serving its long-time customers in a new location at 421 brach Drive, taken on Aug. 18, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Growing up in the Redlands area in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Krista Watson would often ride her bicycle to the nearby Dos Hombres restaurant just off Broadway for a meal and to see the Howard family that owned the business.
Forty years after the Howards first opened that Dos Hombres location in 1983, Watson has now moved into the building — and she brought a restaurant that claims to be Grand Junction’s oldest with her to her new, nostalgic digs.