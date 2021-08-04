Robin Brown is moving on but staying in Grand Junction.
Brown will be leaving her post as executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) after nearly three years and eight months on the job.
Brown made the announcement Monday in a resignation letter to Mike Sneddon, chair of the GJEP Board of Directors. Her final day is Aug. 27 and her resignation is effective Aug. 31, after which she’ll become the CEO and Vice President of Development for the Colorado Mesa University Foundation.
The new opportunity landed on Brown’s radar about six weeks ago.
“Someone sent me the job posting and said I would be good for this,” she said, but added she wasn’t looking for another job.
“Let me be clear. I wasn’t looking for a new job. I love working with GJEP. But after looking at the resources CMU has and its mission, I couldn’t pass this up,” Brown told The Daily Sentinel. “I’m going to basically be doing the same job but on a larger scale.”
GJEP is essentially the economic development arm of Grand Junction headlined by the agency’s efforts to recruit businesses to the area. But behind the scenes, it works with the likes of the Mesa County Workforce Center, CMU and Western Colorado Community College to develop and diversify the city’s economy.
Now, Brown will be in charge of the fundraising arm of one of Grand Junction’s strongest assets.
“The CMU foundation raises money for things like development projects, academics and athletics,” Brown said. “We also want to build the alumni association. I want this town to be painted in maroon on football game days. I think we can become a true college town.”
Brown is entrenched in the Grand Valley’s fundraising scene, notably leading the charge for a $9 million revitalization project of the Avalon Theatre in 2013.
Brown took over as GJEP’s executive director in December 2017 after her predecessor, Kristi Pollard, left for a similar role on the Front Range. She had no prior economic development experience, having been the head of Brown House Public Relations and launching Spoke and Blossom magazine. She was also the co-director of the Downtown Grand Junction Business Improvement District and Downtown Development Authority.
Brown believes the stage is set to allow Grand Junction to thrive.
In a statement, Sneddon thanked Brown for her service.
“GJEP has numerous exciting prospects and projects in the pipeline, for which Robin has laid a strong foundation,” Sneddon said. “We are confident in our ability to find a strong successor and to continue the great work Robin started. And we look forward to continuing to work with Robin in her new capacity.”
The GJEP Board of Directors is now tasked with finding her replacement as it tries to further diversify Grand Junction’s economy post-pandemic. In her letter, Brown recommended Deputy Director Steve Jozefczyk to be the interim director, saying that he has shown to be competent and fit for the role.
When she was hired, Brown said that she wanted to see Grand Junction become a “hot spot” of growth and economic development.
“I’d say we are that now. Look at all of this growth, the problems we have today like tight housing are different problems than we had when I took over, like trying to put programs in place to develop a workforce,” Brown said.
While indicative of growth to Brown, those problems still require solutions. Brown believes that her successor needs to be ready to tackle not only housing development, but lowering freight costs, continued workforce development and making the best use of COVID-19 transportation money from the government.
“I think the person best fit to solve these needs to be able to build relationships across the state and roll-up your sleeves and get a difficult job done,” she said. “And I think my lack of background in economic development helped me think differently and bring new ideas to the table.”