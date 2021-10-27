Improved rail service is a priority for Grand Valley leaders but even if local officials get the freight capabilities they’re hoping for, it will be too late for one Grand Junction business forced to move some of their operations out of state.
In early March, bike rack manufacturer RockyMounts confirmed it would be moving its warehouse and distribution operation from its facility at Las Colonias Business Park in Grand Junction to Salt Lake City. Despite the move, however, the company remains tied to Western Colorado, including hosting fundraisers for local nonprofits like one held last weekend.
The company’s move West was borne out of miscommunication between owner Bobby Noyes and the city when the business relocated from Boulder. Noyes told The Daily Sentinel that he had been informed that the company, which has its products shipped in rail containers to Salt Lake City and loaded onto trucks that transport them to Grand Junction, would be able to bring in rail containers directly to Grand Junction. He’s voiced his displeasure with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce that this didn’t prove to be the case.
For its part, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce previously told The Daily Sentinel that they’d worked to improve rail service to Grand Junction but that bringing in the kind of containers RockyMounts uses to ship its products is not possible in a city of Grand Junction’s size.
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Diane Schwenke said in March that it was incumbent on companies to do their own due diligence before moving, adding that the situation was unique to RockyMounts and did not have broader implications for Grand Junction businesses.
“We have companies in our community that bring product in and out all the time,” Schwenke told The Daily Sentinel last Spring. “They were here before RockyMounts and they’re going to be here after RockyMounts. They have found ways to manage their businesses in such a way that they can absorb those costs.”
On Sept. 30, a panel of local experts at the Western Colorado Economic Summit discussed methods to convince railroad companies to allow for offloading in Grand Junction, but even if those changes come to fruition, RockyMounts’ decision to move its warehouse to Salt Lake City is final.
Noyes said that, while distribution has continued in Grand Junction since the announcement, he hopes the Utah warehouse is ready to go by the spring.
“The problem we ran into is that it’s a harder problem to solve than we thought,” Noyes said. “We started working on it last February. Our business is seasonal, so April through August is kind of our high season. We were working on it, we spent three months on it, and then we couldn’t get it finished and we were too busy, so we hit said, ‘Let’s hit the pause button and get through the rest of the year of Grand Junction distribution, and then we’re going to revisit around now in October when our business starts going down. It’s not just flipping a switch.”
With the warehouse’s move cemented, RockyMounts is seeking to subdivide the building to lease to other businesses, only taking up enough space for its sales, testing and research and development means.
“The building is not designed for multiple tenants,” Noyes said. “We need to put in all-new electrical, we’ve got to tear the concrete out, attach the sewer line, landscaping, every unit needs electrical boxes, and the layout of the building doesn’t lend itself well to this because it was only designed for us, and that was our intention. The building’s not even done.
“Once we make this change and end up getting other tenants in here, we’d need to tear everything back out to make it a warehouse again, and that’s not going to happen.”
However, Noyes said, there is a misconception among some in the community that RockyMounts, as a whole, is opting for Utah’s capital over Colorado’s Western Slope, which is not the case.
The business will continue to operate out of Grand Junction, and it’s as dedicated as ever to the region’s riders.
RockyMounts consistently partners with Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA), an organization with five chapters across western Colorado dedicated to maintaining trails through volunteer work.
Last weekend, after COPMOBA members spent much of the early portion of the day performing maintenance on the Horsethief and Lower Wrangler trails, Noyes welcomed them, as well as riders of all sorts, to RockyMounts for good conversation and beer from Monumental Beer Works and Durango’s Ska Brewing Co.
Attendance was $5 for those who arrived on a bicycle and $10 for those who arrived in a car, with all proceeds going toward COPMOBA’s efforts. Noyes said those efforts have needed to be greater this year than ever because of summer rainstorms that battered the area far more than usual.
“We’re all cyclists,” Noyes said. “The awesome thing about mountain biking is that it’s free. It’s not like skiing, you don’t have to buy a lift ticket. You can go and enjoy the trails. But the government takes care of the roads; they don’t take care of the trails. Volunteers, people that care, take care of the trails, and we care. We want to see people out there, we want to see kids riding, we like riding, so many high-fives and smiles on the trails, and that’s why we do what we do.”