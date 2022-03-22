RBTheatre — formerly Russian Ballet Theatre — is bringing its performance of “Swan Lake” to the Avalon Theatre on Wednesday night.
Maria Rainsdon, the general manager of the Avalon, in addition to Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Grand Junction Convention Center, has received a few emails and seen comments on Oak View Group’s social media pages. expressing concern about a Russia-branded event being hosted at the venue amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
However, not only is RBTheatre an American entity, it’s also comprised of dancers from around the globe — including Ukraine.
“They have a few folks from Russia, a few folks from Belarus, a couple from Ukraine, a few from Japan, as well as some other individuals who are going to be performing,” Rainsdon said.
“There was quite a bit of social media chatter when the war in Ukraine began, but the RBTheatre folks provided us with a really nice photo of their dancers, where they’re from and a statement, essentially a press release, to make sure that folks know who they are.”
The dance troupe, which last performed at the Avalon in 2016, was not known as Russian Ballet Theatre because of its Russian members or any promotion of the country’s politics or leaders. Russian ballet is its own dancing technique, also known as the Vaganova method, and many iconic ballets have Russian origins.
However, the troupe’s name, as well as the matter of having dancers of both Ukrainian and Russian descent, meant it had to acknowledge the invasion amidst the nationwide tour that’s bringing it through the Western Slope.
On the day before the invasion, with pre-war tensions between Russia and Ukraine reaching a boiling point after a press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the troupe posted the image of its members with many of their home nations listed.
The next day, with the invasion underway, Russian Ballet Theatre changed its Facebook profile picture to the Ukraine flag and introduced its “We Dance For Peace” platform at a show in Durham, North Carolina.
At the beginning of March, the troupe officially changed its name to RBTheatre in an effort to fully disassociate itself from any potential connections to the invasion.
“The RBT team announces the change of company’s name for the remaining shows on tour in solidarity for our friends, family members and all those in pain and fear caused by decisions of a small group of monsters,” the troupe posted in its announcement. “Let’s not allow them to destroy a beautiful world and culture created by millions of brave and kind, smart and caring people of the world. We Dance for Peace. We stand with Ukraine.”
Rainsdon said the troupe rented the theater for its March 23 show well before Russia’s longtime intimidation of Ukraine escalated into violence.
“Like other rentals, we don’t get into subjective decisions about what they’re presenting, as long as everything’s legal and we feel like it fits with the brand we’ve created for the Avalon Theatre,” Rainsdon said.
“Our job is to support whoever rents the building, help them sell tickets through our social media and marketing, and we did work with them to make sure we put out the information about who they are and what they’re doing. They were contracted long before the war in Ukraine happened. Tough time for them as far as PR goes.”
To purchase tickets for RBTheatre’s performance that begins at 7:30 p.m., visit the Avalon’s website at http://avalontheatregj.com. Most tickets have been sold, but almost 80 were still available as of Monday night. Tickets range from $39 to $69.
