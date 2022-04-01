Recreational vehicles are a popular commodity here in western Colorado, particularly because of the easy access to camping and outdoor activities in the region.
As many industries struggled throughout the course of the pandemic, RV dealers reported steady sales numbers despite the economic disruption stoked by COVID-19.
“Just like everyone else, we were taken aback when everything shut down, but quickly people realized that one of the things you can do during a pandemic is get outdoors. It ended up being a great time for us. It hasn’t slowed down for us, and we’re dead even with last year, which was a record year, as was the year before that,” said Brad Carver, general manager at Centennial RV.
Bob Scott RVs reports similar findings, claiming that they, too, have seen a strong demand for campers in the last few years. Inventory, however, has been one of the primary issues these dealers have experienced.
Chris Bratager, sales manager at Bob Scott RVs attributes a lower production rate, caused by the pandemic, to weakened overall inventory on their lot, making it feel as though they’re “always empty.”
“Inventory has improved though. It’s better now than it was,” Bratager said. “Manufacturers have had to adjust their approach because of the pandemic, but they’re starting to get caught up again. Manufacturers have had to focus more on products that people were buying a lot of, which in turn helped us out. It got us our inventory in time. Still not like it used to be, but slowly improving.”
Paul Roach, the manager at Humphrey RV, says inventory has been very challenging, especially for the smaller dealers. At Humphrey, they’ve only gotten back to an inventory they’re happy with since this last winter. Still, Roach thinks that it’ll be difficult to replenish units as fast as they’d like come high season.
Roach says that although they’ve done fine amidst the pandemic, inventory was certainly one of the biggest obstacles.
“The industry basically ran out of product. There was hardly any inventory for the entire nation. The supply chain issues meant that we were selling RVs as fast as they were coming onto our lot. We did grow right through the pandemic though, it was two record years in fact,” Roach said.
Inventory has been rebounding for some dealers.
“Our inventory is great. We’ve been fortunate, more so than a lot of other dealers in fact. We kept a really good flow of inventory, even though we got a little low at one point, we were selling stuff before it even hit a lot, so we always had stuff to sell,” said Brad Carver of Centennial RV. “Manufactures helped a lot. I mean, right now we’re packed with inventory, it’s like we’re starting to run out of space.”
BOOMING USED RV MARKET
One of the high points that has persisted throughout and since the height of the pandemic has been the used RV market.
The three local dealers all said the used market was particularly hot, especially during the midst of the pandemic.
“The used sales market has definitely been the strongest point right there. We’ve been doing a lot of reaching out to the public and buying a lot of trailers from people to bump inventory. It’s definitely the hottest thing going. People were looking for value, and they found a lot of it in the used market for sure,” Bratager said.
Roach spoke similarly, claiming that the used RV market “has been a little hotter in the last six months for us.” He says that his industry has not been spared the inflation that the rest of the economy has experienced, which has made the newer RVs a bit pricier than they have been even a year ago.
“The used market got popular because of the lack of availability of the new stuff. Demand was so high. If someone couldn’t find a new RV, they’d find a used one and jump on that, so the used market has been especially strong lately,” Carver said.
The three dealers agree that the used market has helped their sales numbers despite the pandemic and higher inflation.
Carver also noted that, despite higher gas prices, he doesn’t think that it has affected people’s interest in getting an RV. Carver attributes this to the Grand Valley and its accessibility to nearby camping, making the need to buy gas less of an issue than in other areas.
“People have been concerned about gas, but here in this town, dealers are in an unusual situation. Within a 100 miles, there’s so much to do from here for camping. We have so many places nearby, so you don’t have to spend a ton of money on gas,” Carver said. “That might be why we haven’t struggled, because we live in a really great place to go camping on the weekends.”
The Daily Sentinel RV Show returned for the first time since the pandemic and continues today and Saturday.
“The fact that we’re back to having an RV show is really good to be back in the public, having the RV show, and putting a couple hundred units on display and feeling like we’re actually getting back to normal in this post-pandemic era we’re living in right now,” Roach said.
“The RV show is always helpful for us, but I’ll be honest, the last two years, we haven’t really needed it, Carver said. “We’ll get business all the way into the fall from the RV show, so it’s always good and a good way to kick off the season, so we’re excited.”