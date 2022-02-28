Throngs of excited area residents were waiting Friday for the grand reopening of the Grand Junction Salvation Army store at 1155 N. Fourth St.
When the doors opened at 10 a.m., folks streamed through them.
Among those customers was Grand Junction resident Emily Sale, who frequented the shop when it was located there years ago.
“I’m excited for their reopening and ready to (see) what the inside looks like,” Sale said.
Waylon Jordan was also among scores of eager shoppers in line waiting for the nonprofit thrift store to open.
“I work two buildings over and saw this,” Jordan said. “I’m always excited about new businesses, even though it’s (technically) a reopening.”
Long checkout lines at the grand reopening did not deter the large crowd of shoppers.
“I love it,” Fruita resident Anita Pfiefer said. “I was really excited to see it on the news. I don’t have to drive all the way to Clifton (now).”
Craig resident Pat Mosher and a friend, Grand Junction resident Gloria Smith, came to the store unaware Friday was the grand reopening day.
“I didn’t know it was their grand reopening and just happened here and am glad I’m here,” Smith said.
“I think it’s wonderful. This is an event, and I would not want to miss an event.”
Mosher added, “I think it’s a nice store, and I’m glad to see people out and about supporting it.”
Salvation Army Corps Officer Capt. Joe West, an ordained minister, oversaw the process of bringing the Salvation Army store back to Grand Junction from Clifton. The Clifton thrift store closed its doors Feb. 23.
He said he believes the Grand Junction location helps people in need purchase valuable merchandise such as clothing, furniture and household items with their vouchers.
“Moving to this location will be great,” West said. “They don’t have to worry about travel. They can go next door to redeem them. We’re really excited about that.”
The Salvation Army Thrift Store receives its inventory primarily from donations, but also has a contract with Target Industries, through which the store is able to buy and resell merchandise.
West said the Grand Junction Salvation Army office and headquarters at 1235 N. Fourth St. provides a food pantry. The Christian denomination also holds its services there on Sunday mornings.
West said relocating the Mesa County store back to Grand Junction “is an opportunity for us to maximize profit from our donations to run programs for people.”
He said he would love to see the rehabilitation program return to Grand Junction and feels this is a stepping stone for that to happen.
West said the thrift store allows The Salvation Army to carry out its mission statement, which is “to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in his name without discrimination.”
The history of The Salvation Army dates to 1865 in London. It expanded to the United States in the late 1800s and to Grand Junction at the turn of the century.
The Grand Junction thrift store first opened its doors at 1155 N. Fourth St. in March 2000. The Clifton Salvation Army Thrift Store opened in 2011, allowing Mesa County residents two locations for a time.
In late 2016, a car crash forced the Grand Junction store to move to Third Street and North Avenue, the location of the old Harbert Lumber building. In 2018, a fire resulted in its closure, leaving Clifton with the only Salvation Army Thrift Store in Mesa County until now.