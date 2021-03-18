On Saturday, the Mesa County Fairgrounds, at 2785 U.S. Highway 50, will play host to a festival to support local businesses.
Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Lauren Boebert, is heading the Colorado Business Revival festival. Bishop is the CEO of the beauty business All About Looks Image. She pursued the endeavor to offer her peers in the business community a chance to soften the blow some have faced from COVID-19 restrictions.
“I don’t feel there’s justification for these policies when small businesses are dying,” Bishop said. “This past year hasn’t been easy for us. We want people to be supportive of small businesses.”
For more information, visit americasmom.net
Organizers are keeping the focus on local small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with a prayer service 30 minutes later. Bishop said she wanted to include a prayer so that anyone who hasn’t been to church since the pandemic began has an opportunity to worship. Until 2 p.m., Bishop wants the focus to fall squarely on local businesses.
Cattlemen’s Bar & Grill, 1369 12 1/2 Road in Loma, will be there, as well as other restaurants and food trucks. Shooter’s Grill will be there as well, though Bishop doesn’t expect Boebert, the owner, to make an appearance.
If you’re not in the mood for grub, Rhema Music & Clothing, 219 E Aspen Ave. in Fruita, and Spun, a yarn store at 237 Bower Ave. in Palisade, will be there, as well.
“Big stores like Target and Wal-Mart have been thriving while our local small businesses die and won’t come back,” Bishop said
Once the clock strikes 2 p.m., local bands will take the stage. The Williams Brothers Band, which includes Rhema owner James Williams, is headlining.
Bishop didn’t say if there would be hand sanitizing stations at the fairgrounds but did point to hand wash stations for the bathrooms. She also did not say if mask wearing will be enforced.
“I expect people to take care of their own health,” she said.