For the second time this year, Sauvage Spectrum in Palisade has been recognized by its peers as a standout winery in Colorado.
In January, the winery received a Winery of the Year award from CAVE (Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology), a statewide entity based in Palisade, at the 12th annual VinCO Conference and Trade Show in Grand Junction.
Last week, with CAVE on the committee as a sponsor, the seventh annual CMAs (Colorado Manufacturing Awards), co-presented by CompanyWeek and Denver-based Manufacturer’s Edge, recognized Sauvage Spectrum as the Colorado Winery of the Year.
“Innovation comes in many forms in the wine industry, but what’s happening in Palisade at Sauvage Spectrum speaks to the basics: fantastic, locally grown fruit, and inspired winemaking that offers consumers breadth and quality in wines made in Colorado,” said CMAs co-presenter and CompanyWeek founder Bart Taylor in a statement.
Sauvage Spectrum winemaker Patric Matysiewski spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the winery’s latest honor.
“We’re just trying to represent Colorado wine the best we can by doing newer things,” Matysiewski said. “To be recognized as blazing the trail for sparkling wine in Colorado is really exciting, and that’s what we set out to do when we built this building. We were just surprised that not many other people were doing it. Just forwarding Colorado with some amazing quality wine at a great price is what we’re trying to do. To be recognized by our peers is amazing.”
He believes a key factor in Sauvage Spectrum receiving such an honor in the manufacturing sector is how it’s rated by some key performance indicators, such as how the winery handled itself through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it retained employees and continues growing its staff.
Growing sales help, too.
“We keep adding new products,” Matysiewski said.
“I think for a lot of people, it would be easy to close your shop, put your head down and call it quits (during the pandemic), but we just focused on growth and how we can further provide for our family and our friends that work for us.”
CPW ON TAP
As part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary celebrations this year, the agency is partnering with 18 Colorado-owned beverage companies to produce products that highlight and celebrate Colorado and the outdoors, including Sauvage Spectrum, Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita and San Juan Brews in Montrose.
This promotion is called “CPW on Tap.”
“Each partner is focusing on a unique aspect of Colorado and their own relationship with parks and wildlife,” CPW said in a statement. “Participating companies are generously donating the proceeds of CPW on Tap specially produced products to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and funds will be used for state park improvement projects, wildlife conservation programs and to help expand outdoor educational opportunities.
“Partners were selected through an application process and evaluated based on Colorado ownership, Colorado ingredients, location, and, most importantly, an alignment with CPW’s values and mission.”
Sauvage Spectrum is hosting a CPW on Tap wine release party on Saturday, April 23. One week later, on April 30, Copper Club Brewing Co. will host a CPW on Tap beer release party.