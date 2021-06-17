Now that it’s summer vacation, School District 51 and Mesa County are working closely for community development.
Both entities are nearing a sale that would give the county a 20-acre parcel of land just east of Rocky Mountain Elementary, 3260 D 1/2 Road, in Clifton. At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the school board passed a resolution that permits the district to act on behalf of the board to put the finishing touches on the deal.
Once complete, Mesa County Public Health and a community transformation group will work toward bringing something positive to the neighborhood.
“It could become an amphitheater, a park with public restrooms or even an early childhood education center. It’s really up to the residents,” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of public health. “We believe that having something like this in the community creates a ripple effect and leads to better quality of life, which leads to better overall health.”
The county has had its eyes on this parcel and has been in talks with the school district for about four years now. Mesa County Public Health wants to be more proactive in addressing public health, Kuhr said. Adding a community recreation space will not only achieve that, but also meet a need for more to do in the neighborhood, he added.
Colorado Trust, a foundation dedicated to promoting health equity, organized a group of 20 residents to discuss what they wanted to see in the neighborhood.
Those efforts found residents prioritized public safety and recreation, and the parcel near Rocky Mountain Elementary fit the bill.
The deal isn’t final but should be soon, Kuhr said. No price has been set for the deal. Once that’s done, they’ll move on to gathering public input about what they specifically want on the land.
“We’re just at the first step, no final decision is going to be made without input from the neighbors,” Kuhr said.
The land was available because when the district buys property, it often gets more than what it needs, said district spokesperson Emily Shockley. Once it becomes clear that it will no longer be needed, the extra land is sold.
“The money then goes into our capital reserve. This isn’t nearly enough to build a new school, but it does help for any additional remodeling a building may need or other small capital projects,” Shockley said.
The School Board also approved the sale of a 8.25 acre parcel just north of Appleton Elementary School, 2358 H Road. Public information on the action did not name a buyer nor price and Shockley did not provide one. However, she did say that the buyer is a developer.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
The School Board delayed finalizing its efforts to get a bond measure for a new Grand Junction High School building, 1400 N. Fifth St., on the November ballot. The board did pass a resolution denying a request from Independence Academy Charter School, 675 29 Road, that capital improvements be included on a bond measure.
All that’s left for the board to do is finalize the wording of the GJHS bond.
At the earliest, the decision will come when the board reconvenes for its Aug. 3 meeting, though it’s possible for a special meeting to be called earlier.