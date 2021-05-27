Even though it no longer creates a government-run public option medical plan, Senate Democrats praised themselves for passing their so-called public option bill Wednesday.
The measure, HB1232, originally called for creating a state-run public option to be offered on Colorado’s health care exchange if insurance companies didn’t, on their own, lower premiums 20% by the end of 2024.
But because of so much pushback from medical providers and hospitals, the bill was altered to mandate that insurance carriers gradually lower premiums by 18% by 2025.
The bill also calls on the state’s commissioner of insurance to develop a standardized health insurance plan that private carriers would have to offer on the individual and small-group markets, and one that providers would have to accept.
That plan, like Medicare and Medicaid, would set limits on what it would pay providers for medical treatment, setting it at 135% of Medicare rates to providers and 155% of what Medicare pays hospitals.
“Whether you are a raft guide in Crested Butte, a small business owner in Denver or a ranching family in Bennett, this bill will make a real difference in your quality of life,” said Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, a main sponsor of the bill. “More access means that Coloradans can get the care they need closer to where they live, lower premiums mean more savings headed into college and retirement funds, and improved health equity looks like providers living in, working in and reflecting the communities that they serve.”
Senate Republicans and hospital groups, however, said the measure does nothing of the kind. The Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, a Washington, D.C.-based alliance of hospitals, insurance companies and pharmaceutical lobbyists, said the bill will only cause providers to shift costs on to other patients, which will lead to them to paying more than they do now.
Sen. Jim Smallwood, a Parker Republican who works in the insurance industry, said that will happen because of the rate-setting the bill attempts to do.
“When you rate-set doctors and hospitals to the extent that the bill prescribes, that is were these theoretical savings are supposed to materialize,” Smallwood said. “That is not going to happen. We will be right here again 12 months from now, and 24 months from now, and 36 months from now talking about why health care is still broken across our country.”
Smallwood said the bill is more about politics than policy.
Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said the measure will force providers to provide care at a cost that is unsustainable, and that’s going to drive providers out of the state.
“This bill will have serious implications, negative implications and consequences for quality and availability for health care in Colorado,” Gardner said. “I’ve carried legislation on the cost issue ... every time balancing quality and availability. This bill fails to do that.”
The bill requires final approval in the Colorado House before it can be sent to to the governor’s desk.