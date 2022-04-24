Newsroom staffers with The Daily Sentinel brought home awards from the Society of Professional Journalists annual Top of the Rockies contest earlier this month.
The contest highlights some of the best work in print and online journalism from a four-state region that includes Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico.
In the Large Newsrooms division, reporter Charles Ashby won first place in the Extended Coverage category for his ongoing coverage of the Mesa County clerk’s office and the overall Tina Peters scandal.
The SPJ judges had this to say of Ashby’s work: “Some great work in this category made it difficult to select the first-place winner. The Mesa County clerk voting scandal is one that needs the news media’s attention to keep the public informed.”
Managing editor Dale Shrull won two awards in the division.
Shrull won first place in the News Columns category for an entry consisting of three columns.
The columns featured former TV weatherman Butch McCain, who lost his job after deciding to not follow the parent company’s vaccine mandate policy; a look at new District 51 school board member Will Jones and the campaign rhetoric that came about from his long-ago checkered past; and a column about a local man’s uncle, who was finally identified after being killed on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor on the USS Oklahoma.
Shrull also won a second- place award in the short-form feature writing category for his story “Flight Memories,” a story about a local woman’s short career as a Frontier Airlines stewardess in the 1950s.
Daily Sentinel assistant editor Tom Hesse won a second-place award in the Personal/Humor Column category for three columns on his fear of water after falling out of a boat, his joy of running, and a humorous look at a celestial anomaly.
To read the columns and article by Shrull: tinyurl.com/mnsm33c4 (McCain);
tinyurl.com/2jcyesys (Jones);
tinyurl.com/ynnz6e7r (Pearl Harbor).
Flight Memories: tinyurl.com/27p37jka.
Hesse columns: tinyurl.com/yc75wzyt (water);
tinyurl.com/kr39rwxk (running);
tinyurl.com/yc8p88sp (celestial anomaly).
RADIO PERSONALITIES WIN BIGGrand Junction Media received two major awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s annual contest last week for two of its radio personalities.
Scott Staley and Aly Billingsley, radio personalities on 107.3 The Outlaw, were awarded with the Major Market Morning Show Of The Year and Major Market Radio Personalities Of The Year.
Staley and Billingsley host The Outlaw’s morning show, “Scott and Ally B” — weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m.
Grand Junction Media operates four radio stations — The Outlaw, Junction 101.5, The Beat 94.3, and Spanish language station La Jefa at 104.7.