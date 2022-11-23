A close-up view of NASA’s Orion moon rocket is shown two days ahead of its launch, pictured below, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Grand Junction-based SG Aerospace and Gas built components for the spacecraft.
NASA's Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test Wednesday, Nov. 16 from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Associated Press via NASA
A close-up view of NASA’s Orion moon rocket is shown two days ahead of its launch, pictured below, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Grand Junction-based SG Aerospace and Gas built components for the spacecraft.
The morning after materials they had built had launched into space was surprisingly mundane for SG Aerospace and Gas workers.
Grand Junction-based SG Aerospace and Gas was among the companies contracted by Lockheed Martin to build components, such as brackets, for the Orion spacecraft that would eventually be launched into space in NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first in a series of missions that NASA believes will someday lead humanity back to the moon.
The unmanned Orion finally blasted off in the early hours of Nov. 16 at the Kennedy Space Center. The next morning at SG Aerospace and Gas, there was a sense of celebration in the air, yet the day was far from unproductive.
“Some of the guys came in and they said, ‘Wow, look! We finally got it,’ ” said President and CEO Michael Sneddon. “It was really back to business as usual.”
The main reason for the lack of a party was that the company had already hosted multiple parties for employees to celebrate their accomplishment, only for the launch to be delayed each time.
The Artemis I mission was supposed to begin Aug. 29, but technical issues delayed the launch.
A liquid hydrogen leak in early September scrubbed the next scheduled launch.
The next scheduled launch in late September was delayed by the arrival of Hurricane Ian, and an early November launch was delayed by the arrival of Hurricane Nicole.
Finally, last week, the weather was cooperative and all technical issues had been solved, so the stars were aligned for the Orion to soar into the stars.
“It’s never frustration because you always want to get it right,” Sneddon said. “You do not want to send something up that’s not absolutely 100% correct. If you’re in this business, it does take time. We never felt any type of frustration. We’re just happy everything came out successful.”
The Orion — and all its components that came from Grand Junction — is now in a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. By the time it completes its 42-day orbit, it will have traveled 1.3 million miles around the moon.
“We’re getting some good images back. It’s right around the back side of the moon right now,” Sneddon said.
“You put a lot of time and effort into doing things and getting yourself and your company in a position to make a difference, and I think that right now, we’re making a difference.”