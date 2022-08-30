Early Monday morning, SG Aerospace and Gas employees made their way to the conference room for free breakfast, conversation and the shared experience of watching their work blast off into outer space.
Unfortunately, a 40-minute delay of the launch of the Artemis I mission turned into the launch being scrubbed. Employees of the Grand Junction-based company will have to wait a little bit longer to see rocket components they built soar into the stars.
“There’s a delay, but if you’re in this business, you understand that there’s reasons for delays and you have to make sure that everything is taken care of,” said SG Aerospace and Gas President Michael Sneddon. “You don’t want to rush anything. It’s disappointing in a way, but it’s good that they’re working the bugs out, so to speak.”
Through its contract work for Lockheed Martin, SG Aerospace and Gas built some of the components for the Orion spacecraft that sits atop the 322-foot Artemis I rocket. Artemis I was supposed to launch Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 42-day mission, most of which will be spent orbiting the moon, but an issue with one of the rocket’s four engines led to NASA delaying the launch.
NASA’s next two opportunities to launch the Artemis I mission will come Friday morning and the morning of Sept. 5.
The Artemis I mission will be unmanned, but the goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to eventually return humans to the moon.
“The biggest thing, regardless of when it happens: We just want the launch to happen successfully, so we’re glad they’re taking the right steps,” Sneddon said. “You want to make sure that your astronauts, when they’re going to go up eventually, are safe. From that standpoint, we’d say it’s pretty minimal (disappointment) from our standpoint.
“I know there’s a lot of people that actually traveled down there to see the launch and I’m sure that’s frustrating on their end, but this happens. With the Apollo program, it happened quite often, as well.”
Sneddon also said that this delay further illustrates the importance of every single component of a rocket being built perfectly — an importance that SG Aerospace and Gas engineers never lost sight of while building Orion components.
“The one thing you want to stress to people is that, with some of these engines, this is the first time these engines have ever been tested for deep space exploration,” Sneddon said.
“From our standpoint, we appreciate them really going through and verifying things because we have components that may not necessarily be sitting on the engine, but they’re sitting on the Orion that’s sitting on top of the engine. The engineers and everybody are doing a really good job. They’re taking precautionary steps to make sure it’s perfect.
“You don’t want to get a second chance at this; let’s put it that way.”