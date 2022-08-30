NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

Early Monday morning, SG Aerospace and Gas employees made their way to the conference room for free breakfast, conversation and the shared experience of watching their work blast off into outer space.

Unfortunately, a 40-minute delay of the launch of the Artemis I mission turned into the launch being scrubbed. Employees of the Grand Junction-based company will have to wait a little bit longer to see rocket components they built soar into the stars.