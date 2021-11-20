The 10th Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse in the western United States opened Tuesday in Grand Junction in the Teller Arms Shopping Center on North Avenue.
Shamrock Foodservice offers more than 4,000 chef-approved products in its 18,000-square-foot warehouse, appealing as much to restaurant operators as it does home shoppers, while also being popular with food trucks, caterers, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Because its broadline food service has been serving the Grand Valley for years, Shamrock Foods recognizes Grand Junction as a commercial hub for the western half of the state.
“It’s home to more than 1,000 food service operations, including 450-plus restaurants, and home to major industries,” said Shamrock Foods Chief Marketing Officer Ann Ocana. “The Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse is an extension of our broadline business serving thousands of customers in our other Colorado locations and they love it. Extending this same offering to Grand Junction customers is a natural progression.”
The Grand Junction location is the fourth Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse to open in Colorado.
Ocana touted the freshness of the products as the incentive for unfamiliar shoppers to embrace the valley’s newest market.
“This provides access to an amazing, exclusive selection of thousands of food service and wholesale grocery products through special orders,” Ocana said. “This includes everything from high-quality meats and seafood to a variety of fresh produce and premium dairy, plus hundreds of items are Colorado-grown or manufactured. In addition, it’s stocked with disposables, cleaning supplies, and large kitchen equipment and appliances.”
The warehouse’s first month features an in-store food drive to benefit Community Food Bank. The company kicked off the drive with a $2,000 donation and is collecting food in the warehouse through Dec. 18.