Molly Stack’s career path has taken her to places such as Ireland, Telluride and now Grand Junction.
Singletrack Trails, 2591 Legacy Way, announced Stack as its new general manager in a Tuesday new release. She previously worked for Mountain Trip, an outdoor recreation company in Telluride.
In her role, Stack will essentiall liaison between CEO Greg Mazu and the warehouse for the company that specializes in designing shared-use trails.
“This is a new industry for me, I worked in television and film in Northern Ireland but those communication skills apply really well here in the states,” Stack said. “I’m delighted for this opportunity to explore the Grand Valley and help design some great trails. Everyone wants the most out of their backyard.”
Stack returned to the states in 2018 after 15 years in the television and film industry in Ireland, which included a stint at the BBC. Not long after, she moved to southwest Colorado and eventually assumed her most recent position with Mountain Trip. Through her experiences, Stack has observed the value of outdoor recreation can have in a community.
“There weren’t many quality trails in Ireland for awhile. But once they were added, it transformed the community,” she said. “It became a unifier for a post-conflict society.”
Stack hopes to help bring that same enjoyment to the Grand Valley, and there aren’t many other companies that are a better vehicle for that.
Singletrack Trails has its footprint in the community, most notably for its role in designing the Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile mountain bike trail.
“The entire team at Singletrack Trails is beyond excited to have Molly on board.” Greg Mazu said in the news release. “With Molly’s creative spirit, passion for outdoor recreation, and extensive experience in logistics and operations, 2021 will no doubt be a year where Singletrack Trails pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the trail building industry as we dare to dream big.”
Stack’s hopes aren’t limited to just the outdoors. Her new role with Singletrack Trails also means that she can be a role model of young women in the Grand Valley with business aspirations. It’s a male-dominatd industry, she said, and both parties wan to diversify the field.
“We discussed wanting to be more inclusive and a model for others,” she said. “I’d be really excited to foster that diversity in the company and community.”