Six businesses were awarded a five-star rating for efforts in protecting employees and customers from COVID-19, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a Tuesday news release.
The distinction was given to five restaurants — Bin 707, Bin Burger, Taco Party, Main Street Bagel and Il Bistro — and Legacy Gymnastics and Ninja Academy.
To receive five stars, a business must be adhering to local, state and federal health orders, and following any commitments it made when applying for reopening in the spring. An auditor visits each business to assess compliance. The five-star ratings are given out by the Mesa County Variance Protection Program, a partnership between the Chamber and Mesa County Health.
“These efforts encourage businesses to implement best practices, which is a key component of keeping the number of cases low in Mesa County,” the Chamber said in the release. “It is up to the business community to lead the way in helping lower the risks of this pandemic so we can stay open and continue to keep people employed.”
The Chamber sees this program as a way for businesses to market themselves over competitors as a safe option for customers wanting to mitigate potential exposure to the virus.
There are now 34 businesses to receive five stars, with more audits being conducted, the Chamber said. A list of five-star businesses is published regularly in an advertisement in The Daily Sentinel.